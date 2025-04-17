Specialty Coffee Expo Houston: Sold-Out Show, New Features, and Global Connections

North America's premier coffee trade show, taking place in Houston, TX, April 25-27, 2025, will feature an exciting lineup of programming, new activations, and immersive experiences.

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is looking forward to hosting Specialty Coffee Expo, taking place April 25-27, 2025 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. As North America's premier coffee trade show, Expo will feature an exciting lineup of programming, new activations, and immersive experiences designed to connect, educate, and inspire the global coffee community.

More than 17,000 attendees from 85 countries plan to attend to see the best in coffee innovation, culture, and sustainability, and participate in networking opportunities that support commerce and trade. The sold-out Exhibition Hall will feature 649 exhibiting companies, including Title Sponsor Middleby Coffee Solutions Group, Diamond Sponsor Sanremo Coffee Machines, and Platinum Sponsor Pacific Barista Series. Peru will be featured as the Portrait Country.

This year's event will include several standout features, including:

The World Coffee Roasting Championships is a 3-stage event, where competitors are judged on their performance, evaluating the quality of green coffee (coffee grading), developing a roasting profile that best accentuates the desirable characteristics of that coffee, and on the ultimate cup quality of coffees roasted. Certified Judges score competitors on dozens of criteria covering pre-roasting preparation and production roasting skills.

Two additional competitions include the Coffee Design Awards , where packaging, design, and identity innovations will be featured and celebrated, and where creativity and brand storytelling take center stage. The Best New Product Award s will recognize innovations in equipment, accessories, and technology. Every attendee at the Specialty Coffee Expo will get to cast their vote for their favorite product. Finalists and winners will be featured on the show floor and online.

The Cupping Exchange , a must-visit destination for tasters and traders, will feature curated cupping sessions hosted by producers, exporters, and importers. This feature provides an unparalleled opportunity to explore coffees from around the world and make valuable sourcing connections. This unique tasting area is designed for enthusiasts and professionals eager to sample the latest crops and varietals. The Cupping Exchange offers a direct path to experience the best in green coffee and wholesale offerings.

The Roaster Village is where innovation meets flavor. Discover cutting-edge roasting techniques from small-scale roasters and boutique green coffee importers, sample new coffee offerings, and connect directly with leading roasters from around the globe in a vibrant café-style setting. Explore the latest in coffee roasting, brewing, and distribution; taste unique blends and varieties, and connect with experts passionate about advancing the specialty coffee industry in their local communities and beyond.

The SCA's Coffee Value Assessment team will host informative sessions and instructive workshops designed to teach and explore the evolving landscape of coffee quality and value. These activities aim to deepen understanding of CVA tools and methodologies for buyers, sellers, and educators alike.

The Coffee Business Lounge , new for 2025, will serve as a hub for networking, collaboration, strategy, and meaningful business conversations.

Green Coffee Connect , presented by Barista Attitude, will offer a dynamic platform for participants to engage in enriching learning experiences and forge valuable connections centered around the green coffee supply chain. Industry experts will share their insights and expertise, offering participants valuable lessons to elevate their knowledge, skillsets, and coffee businesses.

The SCA Workshops at Expo provide a unique, hands-on, interactive learning experience led by industry experts. These three-hour intensive sessions cover a wide range of topics, from roasting innovations and flavor profiling to financial strategies and sustainability practices. With limited spots available, attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their participation.

The SCA Lecture Series are educational presentations given by respected experts who inspire, educate, and motivate coffee professionals. Lecturers and panelists strive to help audience members expand their coffee knowledge, as well as to set and reach goals for themselves and their businesses. Many of the most consistently popular lectures offer practical approaches to addressing challenges and opportunities.

Sustainability in Focus - Sustainability remains a core theme at Expo. Programming across the show floor will address climate resilience, ethical sourcing, waste reduction, and sustainable practices. Attendees can engage with organizations and innovators making an impact throughout the coffee value chain. The SCA Sustainability Awards recognize individuals, businesses, and organizations driving sustainability in coffee. Winners will be celebrated at Expo, highlighting their groundbreaking work in environmental, social, and economic impact. Post event, SCA is partnering with Sucafina to offset the carbon imprint of Expo by planting 16,0000 trees in coffee growing regions in Burundi.

Registration for Specialty Coffee Expo is available at www.coffeeexpo.org. All SCA members receive a discount on registration. For sponsorship or registration inquiries, email hello@sca.coffee or visit Specialty Coffee Expo. 1-Day Expo Passes are available to make attending even more accessible. , allowing attendees to experience networking and education at the Expo on the day that works best.

About the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA)

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is the largest global coffee trade association dedicated to making coffee better by fostering a global coffee community and supporting activities to make specialty coffee a thriving, equitable, and sustainable endeavor for the entire value chain. Through collaboration and progressive approaches, it supports the industry through research, standards, education, and events. Working around the world, the SCA elevates worldwide standards, providing value and connectivity to the growing global community. To sponsor and support the Specialty Coffee Expo and the continued work of the SCA, contact sponsorships@sca.coffee. To learn more, visit sca.coffee or follow @specialtycoffeeassociation on social media.

