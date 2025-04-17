Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Settles Outstanding Debt

Storm Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:STRM) (the "Company") today announced that it intends to issue an aggregate of 7,039,742 common shares (the "Shares") at $0.05 per Share in settlement (the "Debt Settlement") of an aggregate of $351,987.10 in outstanding debt (the "Debt"), including accrued management fees owing to a company controlled by a director and officer of the Company, and accrued management fees to an officer of the Company.

The proposed Debt Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange. All shares issued under the proposed Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.

+1 (604) 506-2804

bcounts@stormex.ca

