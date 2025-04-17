Anzeige
NASDAQ
17.04.25
21:55 Uhr
2,580 US-Dollar
+0,080
+3,20 %
Synergy CHC Corp. to Be Featured in Six-Part National Media Series on "New to The Street" Series Includes Monthly Broadcasts, Earned Media, Iconic Billboards, and T.V. Commercials Across U.S. Markets

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR), a leading consumer health and wellness company, proudly announces its participation in a six-part featured series on the acclaimed business television program "New to The Street", airing as sponsored programming on FOX Business and Bloomberg Television.

The series will deliver monthly nationwide broadcasts, a wave of earned media placements, TV commercials, and exclusive billboard exposure through a strategic partnership with Accel Media International (AMI). Each segment will spotlight Synergy's product lines, innovations, and growth story, and will be amplified through New to The Street's platform, including its 2.4 million+ YouTube subscribers, national television syndication, and Times Square digital displays.

"We're thrilled to be working with New to The Street, a platform known for elevating brands with credibility and nationwide reach," said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. "Their multi-channel media strategy-including TV, digital, and outdoor-gives us an incredible opportunity to tell our story, showcase our products, and connect with both consumers and investors on a meaningful level."

"Synergy CHC has a unique position in the consumer wellness space, and we're excited to deliver their message through the power of storytelling across our network," said Vince Caruso, CEO and Co-Founder of New to The Street. "This six-part series will reach audiences at scale-from the trading floor to Main Street."

Each episode will also be distributed across social platforms, digital financial outlets, and will include QR-enabled billboards in Times Square, ensuring full omnichannel visibility for the brand.
________________________________

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ.SNYR) is a consumer health and wellness company focused on building and marketing a portfolio of best-in-class brands. Its current portfolio includes Flat Tummy Co, Sneaky Vaunt, and FOCUSfactor, targeting core growth categories including nutritional supplements, skin and beauty, and lifestyle enhancement.

Learn more at www.synergychc.com.
________________________________

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international TV platforms featuring public and private company interviews, airing weekly as sponsored programming on FOX Business and Bloomberg Television. The show blends TV broadcasts, earned media, digital reach, and billboard advertising to elevate brands with a high-impact media presence. With over 2.4 million YouTube subscribers and a presence in 200M+ households weekly, New to The Street continues to be a trusted destination for stories of innovation and leadership.

Learn more at www.NewToTheStreet.com.
________________________________

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Director of Communications, New to The Street
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
