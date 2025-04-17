Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Forge bereits +300 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
17.04.25
15:07 Uhr
9,940 Euro
+0,220
+2,26 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,7309,85017.04.
9,7409,82017.04.
ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2025 22:38 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Case IH and New Holland Bring Innovation and Technology to Tecnoshow 2025

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / CNH brands, Case IH and New Holland presented at Tecnoshow Comigo in Rio Verde, Brazil recently.

The brands showcased their most modern and complete line of solutions for all producer profiles.

Case IH's 260 series

The 260 Series, composed of classes 7, 8 and 9, features the already established Automation system, a machine learning and artificial intelligence resource, available through 16 sensors that collect data from the industrial system to then self-regulate. In addition, it brings several significant changes compared to the previous series, presenting up to 30% more productivity, offering greater operational capacity, more robustness and equipment availability, while ensuring greater operational ease.

New Holland's 100% connected tractor

A highlight of the New Holland booth at Tecnoshow is the high-power tractor T9 PLM Intelligence, which has a completely remodeled factory embedded electronic architecture focused on digital, connected and high-performance agriculture. T9 PLM Intelligence brings a new concept that seeks to improve efficiency, delivering greater productivity with lower operating costs.

With this 100% connected technology, the producer saves on seeds, chemical pesticides, fuel and, at the same time, improves the management of the fleet of machines, optimizing the time of agricultural operations and labor, always having important information at hand that will help him make decisions in real time and manage the property in the best possible way.

Read more about Case IH at Tecnoshow here.

Read more about New Holland at Tecnoshow here.

Axial-Flow Series 260 Automation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.