Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Pascal St-Jean, President and Chief Executive Officer, 3iQ (Company), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing of 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ).





3iQ, founded in 2012, is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, driving innovation with institutional-grade solutions that bring digital assets closer to mainstream and institutional investors. Building on its track record of industry firsts, including the launch of the 3iQ Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC/QBTC.U), has the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ/BTCQ.U), and North America's first Staked Etherium ETF (TSX: ETHQ/ETHQ.U), 3iQ is focused on expanding opportunities for investors to get diversified digital asset exposure.

In addition to its pioneering ETF offerings, 3iQ also provides hedge-fund-style, risk-managed strategies for institutional investors. In 2024, Monex Group, a prominent Japanese financial institution, acquired a majority stake in 3iQ.

