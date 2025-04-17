ZUMA Press Inc and Scott Mc Kiernan Presents Launches: THE PICTURES of the WEEK

ZUMA Press Inc celebrates its' 30th Birthday with another visual spectacular publishing product: www.thePicturesOftheWeek.com

Must see photography Every Friday, as ZUMA brings you The Best Images Of The Last Seven Days, The Week in Review.

Every day ZUMA Press Inc receives over 47 thousand images from its' photographers and media it represents, including 33 national wire services and 60+ picture agencies world wide. ZUMA legendary award winning photo editor James K. Colton will curate those down to the best 28 images of the week. Visual delights, eye candy and impactful moments from the previous seven days. Every Friday giving you the week's best 2 minutes in photojournalism!

The Best Two Minutes You'll Spend On The Net Today!



"Great imagery brings joy to one and all, enlightens and enriches the world. With that in mind, ZUMA Press is proud to launch THE PICTURES OF THE WEEK and hope you enjoy this eye filling visual feast," stated Scott Mc Kiernan, ZUMA Press CEO and founder. Scott recently proudly added to his award shelf, the Lucie PHOTOGRAPHY CONTENT OF THE YEAR, PRINT OR ONLINE award for media portals: The Pictures Of the Day, The Pictures of the Month, zReportage and his magazine DOUBLEtruck and awards for the Picture Editor of Communication Arts Photography Issue 2025 and 2024 IMPACT AWARD winner.

Enjoy Scott's latest vision and presentation of great imagery from the eyes of ZUMA Press photographers to you weekly at POW.

A WEEK OF MOMENTS THAT NEED TO BE SEEN!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

ZUMA Press is the world's largest Independent press agency and visual based wire service. Producing daily award-winning news coverage, in-depth reportage picture essays as well as super sports coverage and exciting entertainment events. Showing the world Pictures That Need To Be Seen.

The ZUMA global family 24/7/365 curates amazing photography for its thousands of media clients around the world. Started in the early 1990s by photojournalists for photojournalists with ground breaking pioneering web technology powering ZUMA in its mission, to bring you, the stories that need to be told.

JAMES K. COLTON Editor-at-Large at ZUMA Press began his storied career in 1972 as Associated Press's (AP) Color Picture Editor, then joined Newsweek Magazine as their Director of Photography before becoming the Photography Editor for Sports Illustrated. 'Uncle Jimmy' was on the Board of Directors of the Eddie Adams Workshop, was named Magazine Picture Editor of the Year by the NPPA, and received the "Focus" award for Lifetime Achievement by the Griffin Museum. As the ZUMA Press picture editor for their The Pictures Of the Day and The Pictures Of the Month most recently won the 2022 Lucie Award for PICTURE EDITOR OF THE YEAR.

ZUMA's Pictures Of The Week: The Best Two Minutes You'll Spend On The Net Today!

