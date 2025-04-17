Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of its first technical report on the 100%-owned Hercules Gold Project ("Hercules") located in the prolific Walker Lane, Nevada.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint notes, "Since acquiring the Hercules Gold Project in September 2024 for $250,000, the Company has begun rapidly advancing the project. We have summarized the efforts of previous operators and established the Exploration Target. In addition, we were quick to mobilize for our initial drilling program with the goal of confirming and expanding the known mineralization at Hercules. Our initial campaign completed 7 drillholes totaling approximately 1,400 meters, with all samples currently in process and the results to be released shortly."

Report Conclusions

The technical report includes a drill defined, bulk tonnage Exploration Target prepared in accordance with the guidelines set forth in National Instrument ("NI") 43-101, the report establishes a baseline Exploration Target (the "Exploration Target") for Hercules ranging between 819,000 and 1,018,000 ounces of gold ("Au") within 40.3 million to 65.6 million tonnes of mineralized material at an estimated grade range between 0.48 and 0.63 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au. The quantity and grade are conceptual in nature, as there has not been sufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The Exploration Target expressed should not be misrepresented or misconstrued as an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve. The Exploration Target Model has not been evaluated for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction.

The authors of the technical report are Mr. Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P. Geol., P. Geo, Ms. Fallon T. Clarke, B.Sc., P.Geo., and Mr. Christian Bohm, Ph.D., P.Geo., of APEX Geoscience Ltd. The Authors are independent Qualified Persons as defined in NI 43-101.

Exploration Target

Table 1: Hercules Gold Project Exploration Target Model *

Exploration Target Tonnage Range (tonnes) Grade Range (g/t) Au Au Oz Range 40,300,000 - 65,600,000 0.48 - 0.63 819,000 - 1,018,000



* The stated potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, and there has not been sufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The Exploration Target Model has not been evaluated for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction. The Exploration Target expressed should not be misrepresented or misconstrued as an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve.



The Exploration Target was developed using historical drilling, trenching data, and gold assay results. Mineralization trends were evaluated using Artificial Intelligence ("AI") to generate a trend model, which informed the construction of grade shells in combination with current geological understanding. These grade shells were used to estimate the distribution of mineralized tonnes and to support the generation of grade-tonnage curves. The Exploration Target and AI generated model will be utilized to guide future drilling in these areas of known mineralization.

The Exploration Target used data from the Sirens, Hercules, Cliffs, Loaves, Lucky Rusty, Rattlesnakes, and Northeast showings on the Hercules Gold Project. In this area there are a total of 306 historical drillholes yielding a total of 31,776 meters in the drillhole database along with data for 121 surface trenches. The drillhole database contains a total of 18,409 sample interval entries, with the trenches providing another 475 sample entries. A total of 5,620 sample intervals are contained within the mineralization domains utilized for the Exploration Target.

Numerous targets remain untested and the previous drilled showings remain open for further expansion and potentially conversion to mineral resources.

Figure 1: Hercules Gold Project Exploration Target Model

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/248977_58041050142f899a_002full.jpg

Of note, there is insufficient data in the historical database to provide silver ("Ag") grade estimates. The drillhole and trench database contains a total of 5,520 samples with greater than or equal to 0.1 g/t Au and coincident Ag analyses. The average Ag to Au ratio of those samples is 9.73:1. Silver was not modelled as part of the Exploration Target.

Drilling

The Company completed 7 drillholes into the northern portion of the Hercules Gold Project testing the Hercules, Cliffs and Loaves targets. All drillholes visually returned alteration and silicification that is consistent with gold mineralization in previous drill campaigns. All samples from the drillholes are at the assay lab and results will be released as they become available.

Figure 2: Hercules Gold Project 2025 Drill Collars

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/248977_58041050142f899a_003full.jpg

Qualified Persons

All technical data, as disclosed in this news release, has been verified by Michael G. Allen, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of NI 43-101.

The Hercules Gold Project Exploration Target was completed by Mr. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo, President and CEO of APEX, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Dufresne has approved of the technical disclosure herein.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

Both the Hercules Gold Project and the Cuprite Gold Project are located in Nevada's Walker Lane Gold Trend where StrikePoint is rapidly becoming one of its largest holders of mineral claims with approximately 145 square kilometers of prospective geology under claim.

The Walker Lane hosts AngloGold Ashanti's multi-million once Silicon Gold and Merlin discoveries and Kinross's Tier - 1 Round Mountain Mine.

In addition, the Company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in British Columbia's Golden Triangle: the past-producing high-grade silver Porter-Idaho Project and the high-grade gold Willoughby Project.

