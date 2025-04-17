One Model, the People Analytics platform trusted by enterprise HR teams, has been named a double winner at the 2025 HR Tech Awards presented by Lighthouse Research Advisory in partnership with UNLEASH. The company received top recognition for:

Best Advance in Practical AI (Core HR/Workforce)

(Core HR/Workforce) Best Analytics, Measurement, and Business Impact Solution (Talent Analytics)

The HR Tech Awards honor solutions that drive measurable outcomes and bring innovation to the HR space. One Model's wins reflect its commitment to transparent, explainable AI and its ability to turn complex workforce data into actionable insights.

"One Model has developed AI capabilities that help users speed up data analysis, take a more guided, hands-on approach, and glean more value from the metrics that matter most," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research Advisory. "Our team was impressed."

One AI: Making Machine Learning Work for HR

One AI, One Model's embedded machine learning engine, was built for the unique needs of HR teams. It allows users to build and deploy predictive models on their own workforce data, with full visibility into how every model is created, what metrics are used, and how outcomes are calculated.

This level of transparency addresses one of HR's biggest AI challenges: trust. Unlike black-box systems, One AI gives organizations clarity and control, whether forecasting attrition risks, predicting high performers, or modeling future scenarios.

"We built One AI to demystify machine learning and make it usable in the real world," said Taylor Clark, Chief Data Scientist at One Model. "Now, we're extending those capabilities with agentic AI-intelligent agents that automate complex data tasks and streamline workflows. It's about putting advanced analytics in the hands of HR teams without needing to code or depend on engineers."

Analytics That Deliver Measurable Business Results

In addition to its AI capabilities, One Model was recognized for driving measurable business impact through analytics. The company's platform combines workforce data orchestration, visual storytelling, and predictive modeling to create a complete decision-support system for HR and business leaders.

Customers like Shaw Industries have used One Model to reduce the time it takes to generate insights from weeks to hours, using predictive models to anticipate turnover and make smarter talent decisions. Medibank, one of Australia's leading health insurers, saw a $2.5 million cost savings in its first year of using the platform, thanks to centralized reporting and improved data access.

About the HR Tech Awards

Now in its sixth year, the HR Tech Awards helps HR leaders find top solutions, judged by independent experts for innovation, usability, and impact.

Read the full list of winners here: View 2025 Award Winners

About One Model

One Model helps organizations unlock the full value of their workforce data. The platform combines secure data orchestration, advanced analytics, machine learning, and narrative storytelling to drive smarter, faster decisions. To learn more, visit www.onemodel.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417653259/en/

Contacts:

Shiann Weiss

shiann.weiss@onemodel.co