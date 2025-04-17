DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: TRYVIO/JERAYGO Positioned to Redefine Treatment of Resistant Hypertension | DelveInsight

TRYVIO (aprocitentan) in the US and JERAYGO in Europe present significant market potential as novel therapies for patients with hypertension inadequately controlled by existing treatments. TRYVIO, approved by the FDA in March 2024 and commercially available since October 2024, targets systemic hypertension in adults not adequately controlled on other drugs.

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " TRYVIO/JERAYGO Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report " highlights the details around TRYVIO/JERAYGO, a dual endothelin receptor antagonist. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of TRYVIO/JERAYGO. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals' TRYVIO/JERAYGO (aprocitentan) Overview

TRYVIO is a once-daily oral medication that acts as a dual endothelin receptor antagonist, blocking the binding of endothelin-1 (ET-1) to both ETA and ETB receptors. This mechanism makes it particularly effective for reducing blood pressure in adults whose hypertension remains uncontrolled with other treatments. TRYVIO also has a low risk of drug-drug interactions.

The active ingredient, aprocitentan, is marketed as TRYVIO in the United States, while in the European Union and the UK, it is available under the brand name JERAYGO. Marketing applications are currently under review in Canada and Switzerland. Notably, TRYVIO is the first oral antihypertensive in a new therapeutic class to receive approval in nearly four decades.

Drug Name TRYVIO/JERAYGO (aprocitentan) Molecule type Small molecule Developer Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Primary Indication Systemic/resistant hypertension Mechanism of action Dual endothelin receptor antagonist Route of administration Oral

Resistant hypertension is defined as blood pressure that remains above target levels despite the concurrent use of three antihypertensive agents of different classes, ideally including a diuretic, at optimal doses. This condition affects approximately 10-20% of the hypertensive population and is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular events, stroke, and renal complications. The pathophysiology is often multifactorial, involving factors such as obesity, high salt intake, secondary hypertension causes, and medication nonadherence. Managing resistant hypertension is challenging due to its complex etiology, requiring a more personalized and multidisciplinary approach.

The current treatment paradigm includes intensifying lifestyle interventions, ensuring optimal diuretic use, and exploring secondary causes. In recent years, device-based therapies such as renal denervation and baroreceptor activation therapy have emerged as potential options for select patients, although uptake has been cautious due to mixed clinical trial results. Pharmaceutical innovation has been relatively limited, but there is renewed interest in novel drug classes such as aldosterone synthase inhibitors, endothelin receptor antagonists, and dual-acting agents.

The future market outlook is positive, driven by an aging global population, increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and heightened awareness of cardiovascular risk. We expect the resistant hypertension market to grow steadily, with significant commercial opportunity for both drug developers and medtech innovators offering targeted, evidence-based solutions.

Emerging Competitors of TRYVIO/JERAYGO

Some of the competing emerging key players include AstraZeneca (Baxdrostat), Mineralys Therapeutics (Lorundrostat), Tenax Therapeutics (TNX-103), and others. In March 2025, Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the FDA had completed its review of the company's revised Phase 3 development strategy for TNX-103 (oral levosimendan). This included approval of an amendment to expand patient enrollment and enhance the statistical power of the ongoing Phase III LEVEL trial, as well as the protocol for LEVEL-2, Tenax's second registrational Phase III study. The company stated that it now plans to enroll 230 patients in the LEVEL study, boosting the study's statistical power to over 95%. LEVEL-2, a global trial, is expected to launch in 2025.

In March 2025, Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. reported comprehensive results from the Phase II Advance-HTN trial, one of two key studies assessing lorundrostat in patients with confirmed uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) or resistant hypertension (rHTN). In this trial, the 50 mg dose of lorundrostat achieved an absolute reduction of 15.4 mmHg in blood pressure and a placebo-adjusted reduction of 7.9 mmHg at week 12. The treatment also showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with only minor changes observed in potassium, sodium, and eGFR levels, and a low rate of treatment discontinuation.

Key Milestones of TRYVIO/JERAYGO

In March 2025, Idorsia announced that the US FDA had fully released TRYVIO from its REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy) requirement. Idorsia is also released from the post-marketing requirement (PMR) to conduct a worldwide descriptive study that collects prospective and retrospective data in women exposed to TRYVIO during pregnancy and/or lactation, as these data are no longer needed. Idorsia no longer has post-marketing requirements for TRYVIO.

announced that the US FDA had fully released TRYVIO from its REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy) requirement. Idorsia is also released from the post-marketing requirement (PMR) to conduct a worldwide descriptive study that collects prospective and retrospective data in women exposed to TRYVIO during pregnancy and/or lactation, as these data are no longer needed. Idorsia no longer has post-marketing requirements for TRYVIO. In January 2025, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved JERAYGO to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) in adults whose blood pressure cannot be adequately controlled by at least three other medicines (also known as resistant hypertension), in the UK.

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved JERAYGO to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) in adults whose blood pressure cannot be adequately controlled by at least three other medicines (also known as resistant hypertension), in the UK. In July 2024, Idorsia received approval from the European Commission for JERAYGO for the treatment of resistant hypertension in adult patients in combination with at least three antihypertensive medicinal products. The recommended dose is 12.5 mg orally once daily. The dose can be increased to 25 mg once daily for patients tolerating the 12.5 mg dose and in need of tighter blood pressure control.

received approval from the European Commission for JERAYGO for the treatment of resistant hypertension in adult patients in combination with at least three antihypertensive medicinal products. The recommended dose is 12.5 mg orally once daily. The dose can be increased to 25 mg once daily for patients tolerating the 12.5 mg dose and in need of tighter blood pressure control. In March 2024, Idorsia announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TRYVIO for the treatment of hypertension in combination with other antihypertensive drugs to lower blood pressure in adult patients who are not adequately controlled on other drugs. The recommended dosage of TRYVIO is 12.5 mg orally once daily, with or without food. It was made commercially available in the US in October 2024.

TRYVIO/JERAYGO Market Dynamics

TRYVIO (also marketed as JERAYGO in select markets) is a promising therapeutic entrant in the treatment landscape for resistant hypertension, representing a novel mechanism of action targeting the aldosterone pathway. As a selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor, TRYVIO addresses a key pathophysiological driver in resistant hypertension-aldosterone excess-offering a more targeted approach compared to traditional mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs) like spironolactone or eplerenone. This differentiation positions TRYVIO as an important alternative for patients who are intolerant to MRAs or who do not achieve adequate blood pressure control despite existing therapies.

TRYVIO's entry comes at a time when the hypertension market is seeing renewed attention toward personalized, mechanism-based treatments. Early clinical trial data have demonstrated meaningful reductions in systolic blood pressure with a favorable safety and tolerability profile. This has led to increasing interest among specialists in cardiology and nephrology. TRYVIO's potential to be used alongside existing antihypertensive agents without significant drug-drug interactions is a key advantage. However, uptake may be moderated in the short term by physician familiarity with MRAs, payer scrutiny on pricing, and the need for broader real-world data to confirm long-term efficacy and safety.

From a regulatory standpoint, TRYVIO/JERAYGO has gained approvals in several major markets, including the U.S. and EU, with regulatory filings underway in Asia-Pacific regions. Payers are cautiously optimistic, with reimbursement being granted in many geographies based on unmet needs and pharmacoeconomic models projecting reductions in cardiovascular events and hospitalizations. That said, its premium pricing compared to generics necessitates the generation of robust health economic data to support its value proposition, especially in cost-sensitive healthcare systems.

Looking ahead, TRYVIO is well-positioned to capture a substantial share of the resistant hypertension market, particularly as guidelines begin to incorporate newer therapeutic classes. We forecast steady growth driven by expanding physician adoption, increasing diagnosis of resistant hypertension, and potential label expansion into related indications such as heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Strategic partnerships, post-marketing surveillance, and long-term outcome studies will be critical in shaping TRYVIO's competitive edge and sustaining momentum in a crowded but evolving treatment landscape.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 TRYVIO/JERAYGO: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of TRYVIO/JERAYGO 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of TRYVIO/JERAYGO

