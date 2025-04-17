Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) ("Elixxer" or the "Company") announced today that the cease trade orders issued by the Autorité des Marches Financiers ("AMF"), as principal regulator, and the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC"), collectively, the "Cease Trade Orders" have been revoked.

On May 8, 2023, the AMF and the OSC issued the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders against the Elixxer as a result of the Company not filing various continuous disclosure documents. The Company's continuous disclosure filings are now current and may be viewed on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca).

The Company received a revocation of the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders on April 16, 2025.

About Elixxer Ltd.

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTCQB exchange (OTCQB: ELIXF). Elixxer is an investment company with investments in Canada and other countries and is currently looking for new high growth opportunities to invest in. Please visit www.elixxer.ca

