Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Forge bereits +300 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2025 23:50 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GMTech Inc. Announces the Strategic Cooperation with Hong Kong Lefort International Business Group Co., Limited

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / GMTECH INC. ("GMTH" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:GMTH) announced that it is working with Hong Kong Lefort International Business Group Co., Limited to conduct in-depth negotiations on multi-field strategic cooperation. The cooperation intention covers cutting-edge directions such as Web3, asset management, blockchain technology and AI quantitative trading, aiming to jointly seize the development opportunities of the global digital economy.

As a company focusing on the integration and innovation of Web3 and financial technology, Hong Kong Lefort International Business Group Co., Limited has rich practical experience and extensive international resources in digital asset management, business consulting, blockchain data analysis and other aspects. The two parties intend to jointly establish an investment management fund focusing on digital assets, and potential investment targets include but are not limited to:

  1. Compliant cryptocurrencies listed on licensed virtual asset trading platforms in Hong Kong;

  2. Equity investment in companies related to blockchain underlying technology;

  3. Web3 concept companies with growth potential in the US stock market, such as the Metaverse and chain game platforms.

In addition, the two parties also plan to jointly design on-chain asset custody solutions, explore cross-border stablecoin payment and settlement mechanisms, and provide high-net-worth clients and institutional investors with safer and more efficient digital financial infrastructure.

Ms. Juan Yang, director of the Company, commented that "We are very optimistic about the future development potential of Web3 and digital asset management. The cooperation with Hong Kong Lefort International Business Group Co., Limited will help us accelerate our layout in the international digital financial market and expand more forward-looking business scenarios."

The current cooperation is still in the early docking stage, and more information will be released in due course depending on the progress of the project.

For more information, please contact:
contact@shengganghk.com

SOURCE: GMTech Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.