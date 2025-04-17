GMTech Inc. Announces the Strategic Cooperation with Hong Kong Lefort International Business Group Co., Limited

GMTECH INC. ("GMTH" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:GMTH) announced that it is working with Hong Kong Lefort International Business Group Co., Limited to conduct in-depth negotiations on multi-field strategic cooperation. The cooperation intention covers cutting-edge directions such as Web3, asset management, blockchain technology and AI quantitative trading, aiming to jointly seize the development opportunities of the global digital economy.

As a company focusing on the integration and innovation of Web3 and financial technology, Hong Kong Lefort International Business Group Co., Limited has rich practical experience and extensive international resources in digital asset management, business consulting, blockchain data analysis and other aspects. The two parties intend to jointly establish an investment management fund focusing on digital assets, and potential investment targets include but are not limited to:

Compliant cryptocurrencies listed on licensed virtual asset trading platforms in Hong Kong; Equity investment in companies related to blockchain underlying technology; Web3 concept companies with growth potential in the US stock market, such as the Metaverse and chain game platforms.

In addition, the two parties also plan to jointly design on-chain asset custody solutions, explore cross-border stablecoin payment and settlement mechanisms, and provide high-net-worth clients and institutional investors with safer and more efficient digital financial infrastructure.

Ms. Juan Yang, director of the Company, commented that "We are very optimistic about the future development potential of Web3 and digital asset management. The cooperation with Hong Kong Lefort International Business Group Co., Limited will help us accelerate our layout in the international digital financial market and expand more forward-looking business scenarios."

The current cooperation is still in the early docking stage, and more information will be released in due course depending on the progress of the project.

