Coastal Haven Design + Build Launches in Tampa Bay, Bringing Luxury Remodeling and Design Expertise to Florida/s Gulf Coast

Finanznachrichten News

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / Coastal Haven Design + Build, a full-service remodeling and interior design firm, is proud to announce its official opening in Clearwater. Founded by real estate and construction entrepreneur Elliott Caldwell, the company serves homeowners across the greater Tampa Bay area-including St. Petersburg, Tampa, Bradenton, Clearwater, and surrounding coastal communities.

Home Remodel for Clearwater Home

Home Remodel for Clearwater Home

Backed by Caldwell's proven leadership as co-founder of Home Team Luxury Rentals, one of the fastest-growing vacation rental management companies in the country, Coastal Haven Design + Build brings a high-performance, client-first mindset to the world of residential remodeling.

"At Coastal Haven, we're passionate about creating homes that blend beauty, comfort, and functionality," said Caldwell. "This company was built to deliver the same level of excellence in construction and design that we're known for in luxury hospitality-only now, it's for your forever home."

Coastal Haven Design + Build offers a seamless design-build process, integrating architectural planning, interior design, and construction under one roof. The firm specializes in luxury home remodeling, including kitchen and bathroom renovations, pool upgrades, home additions, and custom ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) construction.

Key Services Include:

  • Kitchen & Bathroom Renovations

  • Full-Home Remodeling

  • Custom Home Additions

  • Pool & Outdoor Living Upgrades

  • Interior Design & Space Planning

  • ADU Design & Build

With deep knowledge of regional architecture, coastal construction codes, and Florida's unique design sensibilities, Coastal Haven delivers customized solutions tailored to each homeowner's lifestyle and goals.

The company is now accepting bookings for spring and summer 2025 projects. To schedule a consultation, visit www.coastalhavendesign.com or call 727-977-3238.

Contact Information

Albert Brown
Digital Marketing Manager
albert@hometeamvr.com
727-977-3238

.

SOURCE: Coastal Haven Design + Build



