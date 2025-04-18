KS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 50% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter 2025 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:KSBI), the parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), announced unaudited results for the first quarter of 2025.

The Company reported net income of $2.1 million or $1.87 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $1.4 million or $1.25 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $6.3 million, compared to $5.1 million on March 31, 2024. Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $912,000, compared to $829,000 for the comparable period ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.0 million in the comparable period in 2024.

The Company's unaudited consolidated total assets increased by $31.2 million to $722.1 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $690.9 million on December 31, 2024. Net loan balances increased by $7.1 million to $561.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $554.5 million on December 31, 2024. The Company's investment securities totaled $96.5 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $96.0 million on December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased by $39.4 million to $657.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $618.2 million on December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits included a $29.3 million increase or 5.2% in core deposits. Short-term borrowings decreased by $11.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Total stockholders' equity increased $2.2 million to $47.5 million as of March 31, 2025, from $45.3 million on December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets consisted of nonaccrual loans of $703,000, representing less than 0.10% of the Company's total assets. No foreclosed real estate was owned as of March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2025, totaled $4.4 million, or 0.79% of total loans.

Commenting on the first quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are proud to report another strong quarter for KS Bancorp, highlighted by a 50% increase in net income compared to the same quarter last year. This performance reflects our team's commitment to disciplined lending, strategic deposit growth, and operational excellence. Despite a challenging interest rate environment, we delivered solid financial results, including a $39.4 million increase in deposits and a $7.1 million rise in net loans. These outcomes underscore the strength of our balance sheet and position us well to continue supporting the communities of eastern North Carolina with confidence and stability. Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic, recognizing that broader economic conditions and the ongoing actions of the Federal Reserve will influence future results."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share for stockholders of record as of April 25, 2025, with payment to be made on May 5, 2025.

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards, with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.31% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 9.24% on December 31, 2024.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgages, and trust services. There are ten full-service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, and Dunn, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

For additional information, contact Regina J. Smith, Chief Financial Officer at 919.938.3101

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

March 31, 2025 December 31, (unaudited) 2024* (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 34,208 $ 10,627 Noninterest-earning 4,627 4,897 Time Deposit 823 523 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 96,500 95,946 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 498 469 Loans 566,036 558,779 Less allowance for loan losses (4,449 ) (4,259 ) Net loans 561,587 554,520 Accrued interest receivable 2,929 2,655 Foreclosed assets, net - - Property and equipment, net 12,126 12,231 Other assets 8,781 8,981 Total assets $ 722,079 $ 690,849 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 657,577 $ 618,156 Short-term borrowings $ - $ 11,144 Long-term borrowings 11,248 11,248 Accrued interest payable 329 323 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,424 4,675 Total liabilities 674,578 645,546 Stockholder's Equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,359 1,359 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 54,450 52,675 Accumulated other comprehensive (8,308 ) (8,731 ) Total stockholders' equity 47,501 45,303 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 722,079 $ 690,849 * Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended 31-Mar 2025 2024 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 8,956 $ 7,453 Investment securities Taxable 560 500 Tax-exempt 181 202 Dividends 6 6 Interest-bearing deposits 131 120 Total interest and dividend income 9,834 8,281 Interest expense: Deposits 3,314 2,806 Borrowings 188 373 Total interest expense 3,502 3,179 Net interest income 6,332 5,102 Provision for loan losses 195 169 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,137 4,933 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 325 314 Fees from trust services 371 317 Other income 216 198 Total noninterest income 912 829 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 2,669 2,502 Occupancy and equipment 660 557 Data processing & outside service fees 264 235 Advertising 53 46 Other 731 642 Total noninterest expenses 4,377 3,982 Income before income taxes 2,672 1,780 Income tax 597 394 Net income $ 2,075 $ 1,386 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.87 $ 1.25

