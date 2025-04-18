Anzeige
KS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 50% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter 2025 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:KSBI), the parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), announced unaudited results for the first quarter of 2025.

The Company reported net income of $2.1 million or $1.87 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $1.4 million or $1.25 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $6.3 million, compared to $5.1 million on March 31, 2024. Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $912,000, compared to $829,000 for the comparable period ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $4.0 million in the comparable period in 2024.

The Company's unaudited consolidated total assets increased by $31.2 million to $722.1 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $690.9 million on December 31, 2024. Net loan balances increased by $7.1 million to $561.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $554.5 million on December 31, 2024. The Company's investment securities totaled $96.5 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $96.0 million on December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased by $39.4 million to $657.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $618.2 million on December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits included a $29.3 million increase or 5.2% in core deposits. Short-term borrowings decreased by $11.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Total stockholders' equity increased $2.2 million to $47.5 million as of March 31, 2025, from $45.3 million on December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets consisted of nonaccrual loans of $703,000, representing less than 0.10% of the Company's total assets. No foreclosed real estate was owned as of March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2025, totaled $4.4 million, or 0.79% of total loans.

Commenting on the first quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are proud to report another strong quarter for KS Bancorp, highlighted by a 50% increase in net income compared to the same quarter last year. This performance reflects our team's commitment to disciplined lending, strategic deposit growth, and operational excellence. Despite a challenging interest rate environment, we delivered solid financial results, including a $39.4 million increase in deposits and a $7.1 million rise in net loans. These outcomes underscore the strength of our balance sheet and position us well to continue supporting the communities of eastern North Carolina with confidence and stability. Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic, recognizing that broader economic conditions and the ongoing actions of the Federal Reserve will influence future results."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share for stockholders of record as of April 25, 2025, with payment to be made on May 5, 2025.

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards, with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.31% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 9.24% on December 31, 2024.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgages, and trust services. There are ten full-service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, and Dunn, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

For additional information, contact Regina J. Smith, Chief Financial Officer at 919.938.3101

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

March 31, 2025

December 31,

(unaudited)

2024*

(Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks:

Interest-earning

$

34,208

$

10,627

Noninterest-earning

4,627

4,897

Time Deposit

823

523

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

96,500

95,946

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

498

469

Loans

566,036

558,779

Less allowance for loan losses

(4,449

)

(4,259

)

Net loans

561,587

554,520

Accrued interest receivable

2,929

2,655

Foreclosed assets, net

-

-

Property and equipment, net

12,126

12,231

Other assets

8,781

8,981

Total assets

$

722,079

$

690,849

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

$

657,577

$

618,156

Short-term borrowings

$

-

$

11,144

Long-term borrowings

11,248

11,248

Accrued interest payable

329

323

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,424

4,675

Total liabilities

674,578

645,546

Stockholder's Equity:

Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,359

1,359

Retained earnings, substantially restricted

54,450

52,675

Accumulated other comprehensive

(8,308

)

(8,731

)

Total stockholders' equity

47,501

45,303

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

722,079

$

690,849

* Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended

31-Mar

2025

2024

(In thousands, except per share data)

Interest and dividend income:

Loans

$

8,956

$

7,453

Investment securities

Taxable

560

500

Tax-exempt

181

202

Dividends

6

6

Interest-bearing deposits

131

120

Total interest and dividend income

9,834

8,281

Interest expense:

Deposits

3,314

2,806

Borrowings

188

373

Total interest expense

3,502

3,179

Net interest income

6,332

5,102

Provision for loan losses

195

169

Net interest income after

provision for loan losses

6,137

4,933

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

325

314

Fees from trust services

371

317

Other income

216

198

Total noninterest income

912

829

Noninterest expenses:

Compensation and benefits

2,669

2,502

Occupancy and equipment

660

557

Data processing & outside service fees

264

235

Advertising

53

46

Other

731

642

Total noninterest expenses

4,377

3,982

Income before income taxes

2,672

1,780

Income tax

597

394

Net income

$

2,075

$

1,386

Basic and Diluted earnings per share

$

1.87

$

1.25

SOURCE: KS Bancorp, Inc.



