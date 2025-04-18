Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company that helps Fortune 500 brands simplify and amplify connections with consumers both nationally and internationally, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matan Gamliel, CPA, CA, to Vice President, Finance. Mr. Gamliel has been with IC Group for over six years, recently serving as Director of Finance. A Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience in financial accounting, managerial finance, and M&A transactions, Mr. Gamliel has held senior roles across the marketing, insurance, and construction sectors. Before joining IC Group, he worked with Deloitte in their M&A Transaction Services group and held finance roles at Insured Creativity and Rajotte Capital Group.

"Matan has played a critical role in building the financial strength and discipline of IC Group over the past several years," said Duncan McCready, CEO of IC Group. "His promotion to Vice President, Finance reflects the leadership he brings to our team and our confidence in his continued contributions as we scale the business."

In conjunction with his promotion, the Company has granted 75,000 stock options to Mr. Gamliel under the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options have an exercise price of $0.65 per share, expire April 9, 2035, and vest in two equal tranches: 50% on the first anniversary and 50% on the second anniversary of their grant date.

Additionally, the Company has negotiated a debt settlement pursuant to which it has agreed, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), to issue 66,666 common shares at a deemed price of $0.75 per share to Mike Svetkoff to settle an aggregate of $50,000 owing to Mr. Svetkoff.

All securities issued under the debt settlement (or upon exercise of the options granted to Mr. Gamliel) are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The debt settlement with Mr. Svetkoff is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is transforming how brands engage with audiences across live events. It uses digital and social platforms to drive sales, capture valuable first-party data to fuel ongoing marketing initiatives, and build customer loyalty. The Company does this by simplifying and managing the technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks of engaging with consumer audiences on a global basis. Its solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance for Fortune 500 brands and their agency partners in international jurisdictions.

