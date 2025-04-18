Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) (OTC Pink: CUBXF) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural technology company, today announced that G. David Cole has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective April 16, 2025, in connection with his upcoming retirement from RBC and a planned step back from professional commitments.

David joined the Board in January 2022 and brought to CubicFarms decades of experience in investment banking, corporate strategy, and agriculture-related finance. His insights and guidance have been instrumental during a period of significant evolution for the Company.

"David joined the board during a pivotal time in our company's journey and has been invaluable in providing strategic advice, oversight, and support as we navigated important changes," said Daniel Burns, Chair of the Board. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I want to thank David for his commitment and contributions to CubicFarms and wish him the very best as he looks forward to retirement from RBC and more time with his family."

CubicFarms sincerely thanks Mr. Cole for his service and wishes him continued success in all future endeavors.

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements related to the Company's governance, strategic direction, and future leadership plans. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, assumptions, and estimates as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially. These statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "could," "should," or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labor. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits. For more information, please visit www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy. For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

