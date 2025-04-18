

EQS Newswire / 18/04/2025 / 04:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Neswire - 18 April 2025 - Coldplay, one of the biggest rock bands on the planet, made history by performing the first concert at the brand new Kai Tak Stadium, with four sell-out concerts (April 8, 9, 11, 12) at the 50,000-seat arena. Just two weeks earlier, the world-famous Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament (March 28-30) made its debut at the same venue, welcoming over 110,000 fans from around the world.





These two very different events achieved the same result: a resounding success that has launched an exciting new era of sportainment in Hong Kong.



"It was amazing. People were having a lot of fun. We were able to dance and relax and enjoy the show. Everyone at the venue, the staff, the security personnel were fabulous and the people were super-friendly," said Alex, a British national living in Shanghai, who was delighted to have made the trip to Hong Kong to watch Coldplay.



"Amazing!" said Frenchman Clement, who lives in Hong Kong. "This venue is better than other places I have been to and we can now have more great bands coming to perform here. I hope that more concerts will be held in Hong Kong."



For sports fans attending the Hong Kong Sevens, the experience was also out of this world. Although Fiji were unable to achieve their dream of winning the tournament, it didn't dampen the enthusiasm of their many travelling supporters.



"I've been coming to the Hong Kong Sevens for the past seven years. We're just here to enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the games, meeting old friends, meeting some new friends, and that is what we are here for," said one Fijian fan. "It (Kai Tak Stadium) is awesome, beautiful, beautiful. It is lovely with the roof, with the air-con, with the WiFi and the seating arrangement."



For others in the crowd it was a totally new experience, including for one group of friends from the UK. "This is our first time to the Rugby Sevens. It's an experience. Terrific atmosphere, great costumes, really good vibes... absolutely amazing."



An experience not to be missed



Chris from Beijing said Hong Kong's multicultural environment added to the experience of watching Coldplay at the Kai Tak Stadium. "I really liked it. Really amazing show in a global city. There were people of all ages and from many different places, all having fun together... and many different cultural elements in the show. I am really happy! I will definitely come to Hong Kong again if a similar concert is held here."



This sentiment was shared at the Rugby Sevens, where a Fiji supporter from Papua New Guinea encouraged everyone to experience the tournament: "It's amazing. It's something that everyone needs to do. Come to the Hong Kong Sevens!"



The seamless transition from a top quality sports pitch to a vibrant stage for one of the world's most iconic music performances, is key to Kai Tak Stadium's role as Hong Kong's new sportainment hub, come rain or shine.



Coming soon...



The Kai Tak Stadium stage is set for more exciting events in the weeks and months ahead. Among them are JJ Lin's "JJ20" FINAL LAP World Tour in Hong Kong (May 24 - 25) and Jay Chou Carnival World Tour 2025 - Hong Kong (June 27 - 29).



Sport returns in July with four of the world's biggest football teams, Liverpool FC, AC Milan, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur, set to grace the Kai Tak Stadium turf for the inaugural Hong Kong Football Festival 2025, which kicks off on July 24.



See you in Hong Kong, Asia's events capital.

Hashtag: hongkong brandhongkong asiasworldcity megaevents KaiTakSportsPark

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: Brand Hong Kong Management Unit

18/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

