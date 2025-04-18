Underwriters Laboratories (UL) says the fifth edition of its ANSI/CAN/UL 9540A standard addresses technology such as sodium-ion batteries and new use-cases including rooftop installations. From ESS News US-based safety certification body UL has updated its test method for evaluating the risk of thermal runaway in battery energy storage systems (BESS). Updates to the fifth edition of UL's ANSI/CAN/UL 9540A standard include clearer criteria for determining cell-to-cell propagation of thermal runaway, a chemical reaction that causes rapid temperature and pressure rises in battery cells, leading ...

