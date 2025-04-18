Somalia's Ministry of Energy and Minerals is searching for a developer to design, supply, install, test and commission a solar-plus-storage project in the northwest of the country. The deadline for applications is June 14. The government of Somalia has opened a tender for an 8 MW solar plant with 20 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS). The tender details state that the contract will cover the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the hybrid system, alongside the implementation of 5 km of a 33 kV evacuation line for local utility Awdal Electric Company. The project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...