Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of KSGEMS (KSGEMS) on April 15, 2025. The KSGEMS/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/ksgems_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.

The global gemstone investment market, traditionally dominated by high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, has long been inaccessible to the general public due to high entry barriers. The lack of liquidity and transparency has further deterred widespread participation. However, KSGEMS is set to revolutionize this space by leveraging blockchain technology and tokenization. By doing so, KSGEMS aims to democratize gemstone investing, making high-value gemstones more accessible, transparent, and liquid for a broader audience. This approach not only enhances the investment experience but also opens up new opportunities for everyday investors to benefit from the intrinsic value of gemstones.

Revolutionizing Gemstone Investment: KSGEMS Unlocks Access, Liquidity, and Transparency Through Tokenization

KSGEMS focuses on the tokenization of high-value gemstones with a combined worth of up to USD 45 million. The project's platform allows investors to purchase fractional ownership in these precious assets through blockchain-based tokens. Each gemstone in the KSGEMS portfolio is internationally certified by respected gemological institutions like the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and GemResearch Swisslab (GRS), ensuring the highest levels of authenticity and reliability. The gemstones are insured by Tokio Marine, offering full protection against risks such as theft or damage, and are securely stored by UBB Trustees in state-of-the-art vaults, guaranteeing their safety and integrity.

A core aspect of the KSGEMS project is the introduction of fractional ownership through tokenization, which lowers the barrier to entry for investors. Previously, acquiring high-value gemstones required significant capital, often limiting participation to the wealthy elite. Through KSGEMS, investors can now purchase small shares of high-value gemstones for as little as $100. This fractional ownership model not only democratizes access to gemstone investments but also makes the process more affordable. The platform also enhances liquidity, enabling gemstones to be traded on decentralized exchanges, thereby creating a dynamic marketplace where assets can be easily bought, sold, or exchanged.

KSGEMS also prioritizes transparency and accountability. Utilizing blockchain technology ensures that all transactions are recorded immutably, providing an unparalleled level of traceability for both the gemstones and the associated tokenized assets. Each token is linked to a specific gemstone, with detailed information about its origin, quality, and certification readily available for verification. This transparency, coupled with regular audits and decentralized governance mechanisms, fosters trust among investors and mitigates risks associated with fraud. Additionally, the KSGEMS platform allows investors to track the performance of their assets in real time, making gemstone investing a more transparent and secure experience.

KSGEMS Tokenomics

The KSGEMS token (KSGEMS) serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, offering various utilities such as staking, trading, and profit-sharing. Token holders can stake their tokens to earn rewards, with one point awarded per token per day. These points are tied to the profitability of gemstone auctions, and holders can redeem them for a share of the profits. KSGEMS will conduct token buybacks post-auction for distribution of auction rewards to holders & stakers to increase token and ecosystem value. The total supply of KSGEMS tokens is capped at 35,000,000, with allocations for Founders/Team (5%), Treasury (40%), Advisory (5%), Liquidity (20%) and Ecosystem (30%). This carefully designed tokenomics structure ensures that the project remains sustainable while incentivizing long-term participation and engagement from the community.

