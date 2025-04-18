Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2025) - The 1001 Crypto Nights Beach Music Festival, a landmark event, is set to unfold on April 30, 2025, from 17:00 to 24:00 (UTC+4) at the iconic Bohemia Beach Club in Dubai. This exclusive side event during TOKEN2049 promises an electrifying experience, blending world-class DJ performances, celebrity engagements, and a vibrant beachfront ambiance. The festival fuses music and entertainment with the dynamic energy of cryptocurrency innovation, fostering a unique platform for networking and collaboration within and beyond the crypto ecosystem. Register now to start your magic tour.

1001 Crypto Nights Poster

Hosted by LBank, a globally recognized leading cryptocurrency exchange, in partnership with Shiba Inu, the event offers unparalleled networking opportunities with a robust lineup of collaborators. Supported by over 60 leading projects across various sectors, 1001 Crypto Nights is poised to be a landmark gathering. Major sponsors include OneCloud, InfinitiCoin, BLOX, and Interlace. Ecosystem partners such as Avalanche, Kaspa, Polkadot, Polkadot Now, Polygon, Dabl Club, Sonic, and Story drive Web3 innovation, while MemeX Festival and RaveDAO enhance the immersive experience. Notable memecoin projects, including Dogwifhat, Baby Doge, Turbo, and Neiro contribute the vibrant energy of the meme community.

Nearly 30 prominent media partners, including UToday, CoinGape, BeInCrypto, Crypto.news, and CoinPedia, will amplify the event's global reach, ensuring widespread visibility. With an expected 100 million impressions and over 3,000 attendees, including 100+ influential KOLs, 1001 Crypto Nights is the must-attend event of 2025 for the crypto and Web3 communities.

Headlining the event is world-renowned DJ Nicky Romero, a global top 100 DJ, delivering an unforgettable set, and Japanese actress Ai Uehara, whose captivating presence will offer exclusive interactions for select attendees. A viral campaign tied to Uehara's participation includes weekly rewards and a grand prize-an all-expenses-paid trip to meet her at the festival. Full details are available online.

The event introduces a gamified experience with an innovative "Chips System." Attendees can collect chips through online and onsite activities, redeeming them for exclusive rewards such as gourmet dining, premium drinks, luxury shisha, and unique merchandise. An online treasure hunt campaign allows participants to earn points by completing tasks and climbing the leaderboard for a chance to win significant rewards at the event.

Onsite, the festival transforms into an Aladdin-inspired wonderland, featuring fortune-telling, thrilling money games, street sketches, glowing body paint, and magical cosplay photo opportunities. Each activity offers rewarding chips, enhancing engagement. The night concludes with a mesmerizing drone show, featuring 300 illuminated drones creating stunning aerial displays, delivering a dazzling festival experience.

1001 Crypto Nights redefines Web3 events by uniting top artists, influencers, blockchain leaders, and global media. This fusion of entertainment, culture, and crypto innovation connects communities and drives progress, cementing Dubai's status as a global digital economy hub. The event's unparalleled networking and collaboration opportunities.

About 1001 Crypto Nights

"1001 Crypto Nights" is a global top-tier Web3 festival presented by LBank on April 30, aimed at building a super hub for meme culture and the crypto community. As the most anticipated side event during TOKEN2049 Dubai, "1001 Crypto Nights" is jointly created by LBank and Shiba Inu. It will grandly debut at the iconic luxury Bohemia Beach Club. This epic event seamlessly blends the spirit of Web3, electronic music euphoria, and Arabic aesthetics, bringing together global crypto elites, representatives from over 20 top meme communities, and pioneers in the financial field, creating an immersive experience that unites "Crypto · Entertainment · Culture."

