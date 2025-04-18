Turkey's rapid rise in solar deployment has been largely attributed to the installation of unlicensed solar power plants for self consumption in the commercial and industrial sector. Turkye's total installed solar capacity reached 21,620 MW by the end of March, according to figures from the country's Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS). The figure represents a strong start to solar deployment in 2025, when compared to the 19. 8 GW of cumulative capacity installed by the end of 2024. According to the recently published Türkiye Electricity Review by energy think tank Ember, Türkiye has ...

