Germany installed just 787. 2 MW of new PV capacity in March - the lowest monthly total since December 2022. From pv magazine Germany Germany added around 787. 2 MW of new PV capacity in March, according to the latest figures from the country's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This result compares to 1,665 MW in February and 1,401 MW in March 2024. It is the lowest monthly performance recorded by the German PV market since December 2022, when around 456. 5 MW were deployed. The newly installed PV capacity for the first quarter of this year was 3. 78 GW, which compares to 3. 71 in the ...

