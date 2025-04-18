Anzeige
18.04.2025 09:39 Uhr
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist (DJEU LN) 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
18-Apr-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 347.6452 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 848240 
CODE: DJEU LN 
ISIN: FR0007056841 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0007056841 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     DJEU LN 
LEI Code:   969500XWLW907S25AB10 
Sequence No.: 383626 
EQS News ID:  2120666 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2120666&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2025 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
