DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (EPAB LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Apr-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.2776 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69065931 CODE: EPAB LN ISIN: LU2195226068 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPAB LN LEI Code: 549300S2QFMA0J61VE20 Sequence No.: 383717 EQS News ID: 2120848 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 18, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)