Swiss renewable energy market intelligence provider Pexapark registered a notable increase in power purchase agreements (PPA) in March, with solar deals accounting for almost 1. 4 GW of the total disclosed capacity. European developers signed 24 PPAs totalling 1,556 MW in March, according to the latest report from Pexapark. The result is a 129% month-on-month increase in February's disclosed volumes but matches the same amount of deals as recorded the month prior. Corporate PPAs accounted for almost two thirds (62%) of disclosed volume in March, totalling 962 MW, which is more than double February's ...

