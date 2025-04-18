Anzeige
Freitag, 18.04.2025
Trumps Dekret beschleunigt Antimon-Boom - Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer für kritische Mineralien?!
WKN: A2AKN7 | ISIN: BE0974294267 | Ticker-Symbol: 3NY1
Frankfurt
17.04.25
09:17 Uhr
0,048 Euro
0,000
-0,42 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.04.2025 07:06 Uhr
Nyrstar NV: 2024 Full Year Results

Finanznachrichten News

Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV 2024 Full Year Results

18 April 2025 at 07:00 CEST

Nyrstar NV ("Nyrstar" or the "Company") is today announcing the publication of its financial statements for the twelve months ended 31 December 2024 ("Full Year Results 2024"). The Full Year Results 2024 have been prepared on a discontinuity basis as a result of the decision of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 9 December 2019 to reject the continuation of the Company's activities.

The Company has received from its auditor, and is publishing today, an audit opinion to accompany its Full Year Results 2024. In its audit opinion, the auditor confirms that in its opinion, the annual accounts give a true and fair view of the Company's net equity and financial position as of 31 December 2024, as well as of its results for the year then ended, in accordance with the financial reporting framework applicable in Belgium.

The Full Year Results 2024 and the associated reports of the Company's board of directors have today been published in the reports and presentation section of the Nyrstar website (see https://www.nyrstarnv.be/en/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/2025).

About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be


