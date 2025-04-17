Dogwood State Bank Reports Record Earnings in First Quarter of 2025

RALEIGH, N.C., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogwood State Bank (OTC: DSBX) ("Dogwood" or the "Bank") announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Net income rose to $7.4 million ($0.39 per diluted share) in Q1 2025, compared to $6.2 million ($0.32 per diluted share) in Q4 2024 and $1.8 million ($0.12 per diluted share) in Q1 2024.
- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) rose to $7.5 million ($0.39 per diluted share) in Q1 2025, compared to $6.6 million ($0.35 per diluted share) in Q4 2024 and $2.6 million ($0.17 per diluted share) in Q1 2024.
- Return on average assets increased to 1.34% in Q1 2025, compared to 1.13% in Q4 2024 and 0.53% in Q1 2024.
- Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) increased to 1.36% in Q1 2025, compared to 1.22% in Q4 2024 and 0.74% in Q1 2024.
- Net interest margin expanded to 4.20% in Q1 2025, compared to 4.13% in Q4 2024 and 3.41% in Q1 2024.
- Efficiency ratio improved to 59.7% in Q1 2025, compared to 63.5% in Q4 2024 and 76.4% in Q1 2024.
- Tangible book value per share grew to $11.36 at March 31, 2025, which was an increase of $0.45 per share since December 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.55 per share since March 31, 2024.
"I am extremely proud of our operating metrics this quarter as we continue to achieve record results," commented Steve Jones, Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong earnings performance reflects solid business fundamentals and disciplined execution. This success is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team whose continued efforts are driving sustainable value for our shareholders."
Q1 2025 Earnings Performance vs. Q1 2024
Dogwood reported net income in Q1 2025 of $7.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q1 2024. Current quarter earnings benefited from an expanded net interest margin, higher SBA lending income, and the acquisition of Community First Bancorporation ("Community First") in Q3 2024.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q1 2025, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses, increased to $7.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, from $2.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q1 2024. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in Q1 2025 was $10.8 million, which was an increase from $4.3 million in Q1 2024.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $21.6 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $11.3 million in Q1 2024. The increase was primarily due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, including an increase in assets from the Community First acquisition, and an expansion in net interest margin.
Total average interest-earning assets increased to $2.09 billion in Q1 2025 from $1.34 billion in Q1 2024. Average loans increased by $706.6 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $50.6 million.
Net interest margin expanded to 4.20% in Q1 2025 from 3.41% in Q1 2024. Lower cost of funds and higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.
Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses was $1.1 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $921 thousand in Q1 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.10% as of Q1 2025, compared to 1.08% as of Q4 2024 and 1.07% Q1 2024.
Nonperforming loans were 0.41% of total loans as of Q1 2025, compared to 0.33% as of Q4 2024, and 0.18% as of Q1 2024. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% of average loans in Q1 2025, compared to 0.13% in Q4 2024 and 0.10% in Q1 2024. The majority of charge offs recognized in Q1 2025 were related to unguaranteed portions of U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $4.8 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $2.9 million in Q1 2024. This increase was primarily due to $994 thousand of growth in SBA lending income as well as $615 thousand of growth in deposit service charges and debit card income.
SBA lending income rose due to a combination of higher balances of guaranteed loans sold in the secondary market, higher premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold, and higher servicing fee income. The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in Q1 2025 was 9.25%, an increase from 8.81% in Q1 2024. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $33.6 million in Q1 2025, which was an increase from $20.8 million in Q1 2024.
Deposit service charges and debit card income increased by $615 thousand, which was primarily due to the Community First acquisition.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $15.8 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $10.8 million in Q1 2024. This increase was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in compensation and benefits expense, which was partially related to higher headcount from the Community First acquisition as well as other investments that have been made in human capital across the Bank to support organic growth. Increases in expense items such as occupancy and equipment (+$622 thousand), software (+$253 thousand), data processing (+$440 thousand), and FDIC insurance (+$176 thousand) were primarily due to the Community First acquisition. Further, amortization of the Community First core deposit intangible, which was recognized at acquisition, added $583 thousand to expense in the quarter.
The increase in expenses was partially offset by a decrease of $830 thousand in merger & acquisition expenses related to the Community First acquisition.
Income Taxes
Dogwood incurred tax expense of $2.2 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $588 thousand in Q1 2024. The effective tax benefit rate was 22.7% in Q1 2025, which was comparable to the effective tax rate of 22.8% in Q1 2024.
Q1 2025 Earnings Performance vs. Q4 2024
Dogwood reported net income in Q1 2025 of $7.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in Q4 2024. Current quarter earnings benefited from an expanded net interest margin and higher SBA lending income.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q1 2025, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses, increased to $7.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, from $6.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in Q4 2024. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in Q1 2025 was $10.8 million, which was an increase from $9.7 million in Q4 2024.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $21.6 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $21.1 million in Q4 2024. The increase was due to growth in interest-earning assets and an expansion in net interest margin.
Total average interest-earning assets increased to $2.09 billion in Q1 2025 from $2.04 billion in Q4 2024. Average loans increased by $59.9 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $11.6 million.
Net interest margin expanded to 4.20% in Q1 2025 from 4.13% in Q4 2024. The primary driver of the improved net interest margin was a drop in cost of funds, which decreased from 2.50% in Q4 2024 to 2.42% in Q1 2025.
Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses was $1.1 million in Q1 2025, which was flat compared to Q4 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.10% as of Q1 2025, compared to 1.08% as of Q4 2024.
Nonperforming loans were 0.41% of total loans as of Q1 2025, compared to 0.33% as of Q4 2024. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% of average loans in Q1 2025, compared to 0.13% in Q4 2024. The majority of charge offs recognized in Q1 2025 were related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $4.8 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $3.7 million in Q4 2024. This increase was primarily due to $972 thousand of growth in SBA lending income. SBA lending income rose due to a combination of higher balances of guaranteed loans sold in the secondary market, higher premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold, and higher servicing fee income. The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in Q1 2025 was 9.25%, an increase from 8.95% in Q4 2024. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $33.6 million in Q1 2025, which was an increase from $23.2 million in Q4 2024.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $15.8 million in Q1 2025, which was flat compared to Q4 2024. Occupancy and equipment expense was $175 thousand higher partially due to the recent openings of Dogwood's new Greenville, SC and Charleston, SC offices. Other non-interest expenses were also $282 thousand higher due to a variety of items. The increase in expenses was offset by a decrease of $467 thousand in merger & acquisition expenses related to the Community First acquisition.
Income Taxes
Dogwood incurred tax expense of $2.2 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $1.8 million in Q4 2024. The effective tax benefit rate was 22.7% in Q1 2025, which was flat compared to the effective tax rate in Q4 2024.
About Dogwood State Bank
Dogwood State Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with approximately $2.29 billion in total assets. Dogwood provides a wide range of banking products and services through its online offerings and twenty-one branch offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Eastern Tennessee. Dogwood also specializes in providing lending services to small businesses through its Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending division. Dogwood is focused on becoming the bank for businesses, business owners, professionals, and their employees and redefining what it means to Bank Local. By leveraging leadership, investing in technology, and committing to personalized, superior customer service, Dogwood is changing the landscape of community banking.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the Bank's operations and future prospects include but are not limited to: the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the proposed merger (the "merger") of Community First and Community First Bank, Inc. with and into the Bank may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the businesses of the Bank and Community First may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger may not be obtained; changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products and other financial services in our market areas; inflation; deposit flows; competition; our implementation of new technologies and ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; and changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Bank uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Bank's performance. The Bank's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods by excluding the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Bank's performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Financial Tables
Dogwood State Bank
Income Statements
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Net interest income
$ 21,613
$ 21,129
$ 18,157
$ 12,521
$ 11,312
Provision for credit losses
1,118
1,116
5,857
2,017
921
Net interest income after provision
20,495
20,013
12,300
10,504
10,391
Non-interest income
SBA lending
3,191
2,219
2,801
2,717
2,197
Service charges and debit card income
966
954
811
340
351
Bank-owned life insurance
349
346
301
219
211
Securities gains (losses), net
37
60
(8)
(6)
6
Other
235
160
293
161
85
Total non-interest income
4,778
3,739
4,198
3,431
2,850
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
9,329
9,389
8,598
6,683
6,506
Occupancy and equipment
1,341
1,166
1,025
707
719
Software
599
561
497
344
346
Loan related costs
579
570
182
314
290
Data processing
701
780
648
315
261
Professional fees
223
157
208
235
225
FDIC insurance
416
390
287
204
240
Merger and acquisition expenses
128
595
9,139
562
958
Amortization of other intangible assets
583
599
408
4
11
Other
1,854
1,572
1,731
1,102
1,259
Total non-interest expense
15,753
15,779
22,723
10,470
10,815
Net income (loss) before income taxes
9,520
7,973
(6,225)
3,465
2,426
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,161
1,812
(1,445)
811
588
Net income (loss)
$ 7,359
$ 6,161
$ (4,780)
$ 2,654
$ 1,838
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)(1)
$ 10,638
$ 9,089
$ (368)
$ 5,482
$ 3,347
Adjusted PPNR(1)
10,766
9,684
8,771
6,044
4,305
Per Share Data:
Earnings per share (EPS) - basic
$ 0.40
$ 0.33
$ (0.28)
$ 0.18
$ 0.13
Adjusted EPS - basic(1)
0.40
0.36
0.37
0.21
0.18
Earnings per share - diluted
0.39
0.32
(0.27)
0.17
0.12
Adjusted EPS - diluted(1)
0.39
0.35
0.36
0.20
0.17
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (ROA)
1.34 %
1.13 %
-0.97 %
0.71 %
0.53 %
Adjusted ROA(1)
1.36 %
1.22 %
1.30 %
0.83 %
0.74 %
Return on average equity (ROE)
12.67 %
10.73 %
-9.07 %
6.16 %
4.44 %
Adjusted ROE(1)
12.84 %
11.53 %
12.09 %
7.16 %
6.22 %
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1)
14.03 %
11.96 %
-9.93 %
6.42 %
4.63 %
Adjusted ROTCE(1)
14.22 %
12.85 %
13.24 %
7.46 %
6.50 %
Net interest margin
4.20 %
4.13 %
3.93 %
3.53 %
3.41 %
Efficiency ratio
59.69 %
63.45 %
101.65 %
65.63 %
76.37 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)
59.21 %
61.06 %
60.76 %
62.11 %
69.60 %
(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the
Dogwood State Bank
Balance Sheets
Ending Balance
(In thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 7,309
$ 10,582
$ 7,622
$ 2,514
$ 2,353
Interest-earning deposits with banks
112,755
75,612
146,732
59,073
91,365
Total cash and cash equivalents
120,064
86,194
154,354
61,587
93,718
Investment securities available for sale
118,890
99,411
95,290
58,989
55,984
Investment securities held to maturity
71,044
71,952
73,144
74,404
76,119
Marketable equity securities
432
395
335
329
336
Total investment securities
190,366
171,758
168,769
133,722
132,439
Loans held for sale
2,438
6,733
7,924
11,030
8,146
Loans
1,855,716
1,819,796
1,757,828
1,236,722
1,148,899
Less allowance for credit losses
(20,491)
(19,698)
(19,143)
(13,349)
(12,344)
Loans, net
1,835,225
1,800,098
1,738,685
1,223,373
1,136,555
Bank-owned life insurance
45,438
45,089
44,743
27,888
27,669
Premises and equipment, net
36,572
37,180
35,378
19,713
18,838
SBA servicing asset
5,387
4,982
5,026
4,568
4,373
Goodwill
11,688
11,771
11,771
7,016
7,016
Other intangible assets, net
10,791
11,374
11,972
-
4
Other assets
35,934
35,991
36,274
21,854
19,750
Total assets
$ 2,293,903
$ 2,211,170
$ 2,214,896
$ 1,510,751
$ 1,448,508
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 463,088
$ 474,458
$ 483,908
$ 379,465
$ 302,705
Interest-bearing
1,420,785
1,334,937
1,357,439
872,430
913,914
Total deposits
1,883,873
1,809,395
1,841,347
1,251,895
1,216,619
FHLB advances
130,141
130,164
101,686
60,000
40,000
Subordinated debt
9,788
9,708
9,627
-
-
Lease obligations
12,017
12,258
10,491
10,726
10,959
Other liabilities
19,596
19,456
26,503
13,162
11,459
Total liabilities
2,055,415
1,980,981
1,989,654
1,335,783
1,279,037
Shareholders' equity
Common stock ($1 par value)
19,013
18,976
18,980
15,541
15,020
Additional paid-in capital
188,421
188,175
187,981
137,431
135,077
Retained earnings
35,638
28,280
22,118
26,897
24,244
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,584)
(5,242)
(3,837)
(4,901)
(4,870)
Total shareholders' equity
238,488
230,189
225,242
174,968
169,471
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,293,903
$ 2,211,170
$ 2,214,896
$ 1,510,751
$ 1,448,508
Per Share Information:
Shares outstanding
19,013
18,976
18,980
15,541
15,020
Book value per share
$ 12.54
$ 12.13
$ 11.87
$ 11.26
$ 11.28
Tangible book value per share(1)
$ 11.36
$ 10.91
$ 10.62
$ 10.81
$ 10.82
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 leverage
9.95 %
9.84 %
10.58 %
12.14 %
11.75 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital
11.14 %
10.97 %
10.70 %
12.64 %
13.12 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.14 %
10.97 %
10.70 %
12.64 %
13.12 %
Total risk-based capital
12.81 %
12.63 %
12.34 %
13.81 %
14.29 %
Tangible common equity(1)
9.51 %
9.46 %
9.20 %
11.17 %
11.27 %
(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most
Dogwood State Bank
Asset Quality Measures
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Nonperforming Assets:
Non-accrual loans
$ 7,635
$ 5,582
$ 3,234
$ 3,234
$ 2,069
Loans 90 days or more past due and accruing
-
338
-
-
-
Other real estate owned
104
104
104
104
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 7,739
$ 6,024
$ 3,338
$ 3,338
$ 2,069
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming loans/loans
0.41 %
0.33 %
0.18 %
0.26 %
0.18 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.34 %
0.27 %
0.15 %
0.22 %
0.14 %
Nonperforming assets/loans and other real estate owned
0.42 %
0.33 %
0.19 %
0.27 %
0.18 %
Loans 30 days or more past due/loans (excludes non-accruals)
0.77 %
0.67 %
0.29 %
0.21 %
0.41 %
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):
ACL on Loans:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 19,698
$ 19,143
$ 13,349
$ 12,344
$ 11,943
Reclass of Day 1 ACL from fair value discount on acquired PCD loans
-
-
658
-
-
Loans charged off
(632)
(614)
(738)
(987)
(288)
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
151
29
79
11
9
Net loans charged off
(481)
(585)
(659)
(976)
(279)
Provision for credit losses
1,274
1,140
5,795
1,981
680
Balance, end of period
$ 20,491
$ 19,698
$ 19,143
$ 13,349
$ 12,344
ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 2,571
$ 2,595
$ 2,336
$ 2,300
$ 2,059
Reserve on acquired unfunded loan commitments
-
-
197
-
-
Provision for credit losses
(156)
(24)
62
36
241
Balance, end of period
$ 2,415
$ 2,571
$ 2,595
$ 2,336
$ 2,300
Allowance for Credit Losses Ratios:
Allowance for credit losses/loans
1.10 %
1.08 %
1.09 %
1.08 %
1.07 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
268.38 %
332.74 %
591.93 %
412.77 %
596.62 %
Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized)
0.11 %
0.13 %
0.17 %
0.33 %
0.10 %
Dogwood State Bank
Net Interest Margin Analysis
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans
$ 1,832,242
$ 30,837
6.83 %
$ 1,772,350
$ 30,524
6.85 %
$ 1,125,595
$ 18,116
6.47 %
Investment securities
181,864
1,783
3.98 %
170,307
1,635
3.82 %
131,250
1,029
3.15 %
Interest-earning deposits with banks
74,364
706
3.85 %
93,153
1,005
4.29 %
78,807
975
4.98 %
Total interest-earning assets
2,088,470
33,326
6.47 %
2,035,810
33,164
6.48 %
1,335,652
20,120
6.06 %
Non interest-earning assets
131,933
129,999
66,568
Total assets
$ 2,220,403
$ 2,165,809
$ 1,402,220
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 148,704
$ 332
0.91 %
$ 175,373
$ 468
1.06 %
$ 124,309
$ 293
0.95 %
Savings and money market
749,088
5,180
2.80 %
759,932
6,006
3.14 %
601,319
6,110
4.09 %
Time
486,447
4,905
4.09 %
395,409
4,489
4.52 %
170,964
1,967
4.63 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,384,239
10,417
3.05 %
1,330,714
10,963
3.28 %
896,592
8,370
3.75 %
FHLB advances
94,934
1,024
4.37 %
68,177
797
4.65 %
27,253
368
5.43 %
Subordinated debt
9,735
209
8.71 %
9,659
209
0.00 %
-
-
0.00 %
Lease obligations
12,157
63
2.10 %
10,404
66
2.52 %
11,086
70
2.54 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,501,065
11,713
3.16 %
1,418,954
12,035
3.37 %
934,931
8,808
3.79 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
463,954
496,016
288,518
Other liabilities
19,807
22,497
12,237
Shareholders' equity
235,577
228,342
166,534
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,220,403
$ 2,165,809
$ 1,402,220
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 21,613
3.31 %
$ 21,129
3.11 %
$ 11,314
2.27 %
Net interest margin
4.20 %
4.13 %
3.41 %
Cost of funds
2.42 %
2.50 %
2.90 %
Cost of deposits
2.29 %
2.39 %
2.84 %
Dogwood State Bank
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Quarter Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Net income and EPS:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 7,359
$ 6,161
$ (4,780)
$ 2,654
$ 1,838
Adjust for provision on acquired non-PCD loans, net of tax
-
4,111
-
-
Adjust for merger and acquisition expenses, net of tax
99
458
7,039
433
738
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$ 7,458
$ 6,619
$ 6,369
$ 3,087
$ 2,576
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
18,502
18,488
17,301
14,905
14,377
Diluted
18,989
18,978
17,810
15,480
15,075
EPS (GAAP)
Basic
$ 0.40
$ 0.33
$ (0.28)
$ 0.18
$ 0.13
Diluted
0.39
0.32
(0.27)
0.17
0.12
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)
Basic
$ 0.40
$ 0.36
$ 0.37
$ 0.21
$ 0.18
Diluted
0.39
0.35
0.36
0.20
0.17
PPNR:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 7,359
$ 6,161
$ (4,780)
$ 2,654
$ 1,838
Add:
Provision for credit losses
1,118
1,116
5,857
2,017
921
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,161
1,812
(1,445)
811
588
PPNR (non-GAAP)
10,638
9,089
(368)
5,482
3,347
Add: merger and acquisition expenses
128
595
9,139
562
958
Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)
$ 10,766
$ 9,684
$ 8,771
$ 6,044
$ 4,305
ROA:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 7,359
$ 6,161
$ (4,780)
$ 2,654
$ 1,838
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
7,458
6,619
6,369
3,087
2,576
Average assets
$ 2,220,403
$ 2,165,809
$ 1,954,902
$ 1,494,353
$ 1,402,220
ROA
1.34 %
1.13 %
-0.97 %
0.71 %
0.53 %
Adjusted ROA (non-GAAP)
1.36 %
1.22 %
1.30 %
0.83 %
0.74 %
ROE and ROTCE:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 7,359
$ 6,161
$ (4,780)
$ 2,654
$ 1,838
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
7,458
6,619
6,369
3,087
2,576
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)
235,577
228,342
209,674
173,356
166,534
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
22,922
23,426
18,234
7,018
7,027
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
212,655
204,916
191,440
166,338
159,507
ROE
12.67 %
10.73 %
-9.07 %
6.16 %
4.44 %
Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)
12.84 %
11.53 %
12.09 %
7.16 %
6.22 %
ROTCE (non-GAAP)
14.03 %
11.96 %
-9.93 %
6.42 %
4.63 %
Adjusted ROTCE (non-GAAP)
14.22 %
12.85 %
13.24 %
7.46 %
6.50 %
Efficiency Ratio:
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
$ 15,753
$ 15,779
$ 22,723
$ 10,470
$ 10,815
Less: merger and acquisition expenses
128
595
9,139
562
958
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
15,625
15,184
13,584
9,908
9,857
Net interest income
21,613
21,129
18,157
12,521
11,312
Non-interest income
4,778
3,739
4,198
3,431
2,850
Total revenue
26,391
24,868
22,355
15,952
14,162
Efficiency ratio (non-interest expense / total revenue)
59.69 %
63.45 %
101.65 %
65.63 %
76.37 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
59.21 %
61.06 %
60.76 %
62.11 %
69.60 %
Tangible Book Value per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 238,488
$ 230,189
$ 225,242
$ 174,968
$ 169,471
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net
22,479
23,145
23,743
7,016
7,020
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
216,009
207,044
201,499
167,952
162,451
Common shares outstanding
19,013
18,976
18,980
15,541
15,020
Book value per share
$ 12.54
$ 12.13
$ 11.87
$ 11.26
$ 11.28
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
11.36
10.91
10.62
10.81
10.82
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 2,293,903
$ 2,211,170
$ 2,214,896
$ 1,510,751
$ 1,448,508
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net
22,479
23,145
23,743
7,016
7,020
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
2,271,424
2,188,025
2,191,153
1,503,735
1,441,488
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.51 %
9.46 %
9.20 %
11.17 %
11.27 %
SOURCE Dogwood State Bank