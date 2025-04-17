Dogwood State Bank Reports Record Earnings in First Quarter of 2025

RALEIGH, N.C., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogwood State Bank (OTC: DSBX) ("Dogwood" or the "Bank") announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income rose to $7.4 million ($0.39 per diluted share) in Q1 2025, compared to $6.2 million ($0.32 per diluted share) in Q4 2024 and $1.8 million ($0.12 per diluted share) in Q1 2024.



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) rose to $7.5 million ($0.39 per diluted share) in Q1 2025, compared to $6.6 million ($0.35 per diluted share) in Q4 2024 and $2.6 million ($0.17 per diluted share) in Q1 2024.



Return on average assets increased to 1.34% in Q1 2025, compared to 1.13% in Q4 2024 and 0.53% in Q1 2024.



Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) increased to 1.36% in Q1 2025, compared to 1.22% in Q4 2024 and 0.74% in Q1 2024.



Net interest margin expanded to 4.20% in Q1 2025, compared to 4.13% in Q4 2024 and 3.41% in Q1 2024.



Efficiency ratio improved to 59.7% in Q1 2025, compared to 63.5% in Q4 2024 and 76.4% in Q1 2024.



Tangible book value per share grew to $11.36 at March 31, 2025, which was an increase of $0.45 per share since December 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.55 per share since March 31, 2024.

"I am extremely proud of our operating metrics this quarter as we continue to achieve record results," commented Steve Jones, Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong earnings performance reflects solid business fundamentals and disciplined execution. This success is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team whose continued efforts are driving sustainable value for our shareholders."

Q1 2025 Earnings Performance vs. Q1 2024

Dogwood reported net income in Q1 2025 of $7.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q1 2024. Current quarter earnings benefited from an expanded net interest margin, higher SBA lending income, and the acquisition of Community First Bancorporation ("Community First") in Q3 2024.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q1 2025, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses, increased to $7.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, from $2.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q1 2024. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in Q1 2025 was $10.8 million, which was an increase from $4.3 million in Q1 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $21.6 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $11.3 million in Q1 2024. The increase was primarily due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, including an increase in assets from the Community First acquisition, and an expansion in net interest margin.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $2.09 billion in Q1 2025 from $1.34 billion in Q1 2024. Average loans increased by $706.6 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $50.6 million.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.20% in Q1 2025 from 3.41% in Q1 2024. Lower cost of funds and higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $1.1 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $921 thousand in Q1 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.10% as of Q1 2025, compared to 1.08% as of Q4 2024 and 1.07% Q1 2024.

Nonperforming loans were 0.41% of total loans as of Q1 2025, compared to 0.33% as of Q4 2024, and 0.18% as of Q1 2024. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% of average loans in Q1 2025, compared to 0.13% in Q4 2024 and 0.10% in Q1 2024. The majority of charge offs recognized in Q1 2025 were related to unguaranteed portions of U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $4.8 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $2.9 million in Q1 2024. This increase was primarily due to $994 thousand of growth in SBA lending income as well as $615 thousand of growth in deposit service charges and debit card income.

SBA lending income rose due to a combination of higher balances of guaranteed loans sold in the secondary market, higher premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold, and higher servicing fee income. The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in Q1 2025 was 9.25%, an increase from 8.81% in Q1 2024. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $33.6 million in Q1 2025, which was an increase from $20.8 million in Q1 2024.

Deposit service charges and debit card income increased by $615 thousand, which was primarily due to the Community First acquisition.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $15.8 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $10.8 million in Q1 2024. This increase was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in compensation and benefits expense, which was partially related to higher headcount from the Community First acquisition as well as other investments that have been made in human capital across the Bank to support organic growth. Increases in expense items such as occupancy and equipment (+$622 thousand), software (+$253 thousand), data processing (+$440 thousand), and FDIC insurance (+$176 thousand) were primarily due to the Community First acquisition. Further, amortization of the Community First core deposit intangible, which was recognized at acquisition, added $583 thousand to expense in the quarter.

The increase in expenses was partially offset by a decrease of $830 thousand in merger & acquisition expenses related to the Community First acquisition.

Income Taxes

Dogwood incurred tax expense of $2.2 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $588 thousand in Q1 2024. The effective tax benefit rate was 22.7% in Q1 2025, which was comparable to the effective tax rate of 22.8% in Q1 2024.

Q1 2025 Earnings Performance vs. Q4 2024

Dogwood reported net income in Q1 2025 of $7.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in Q4 2024. Current quarter earnings benefited from an expanded net interest margin and higher SBA lending income.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q1 2025, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses, increased to $7.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, from $6.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in Q4 2024. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in Q1 2025 was $10.8 million, which was an increase from $9.7 million in Q4 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $21.6 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $21.1 million in Q4 2024. The increase was due to growth in interest-earning assets and an expansion in net interest margin.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $2.09 billion in Q1 2025 from $2.04 billion in Q4 2024. Average loans increased by $59.9 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $11.6 million.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.20% in Q1 2025 from 4.13% in Q4 2024. The primary driver of the improved net interest margin was a drop in cost of funds, which decreased from 2.50% in Q4 2024 to 2.42% in Q1 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $1.1 million in Q1 2025, which was flat compared to Q4 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.10% as of Q1 2025, compared to 1.08% as of Q4 2024.

Nonperforming loans were 0.41% of total loans as of Q1 2025, compared to 0.33% as of Q4 2024. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% of average loans in Q1 2025, compared to 0.13% in Q4 2024. The majority of charge offs recognized in Q1 2025 were related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $4.8 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $3.7 million in Q4 2024. This increase was primarily due to $972 thousand of growth in SBA lending income. SBA lending income rose due to a combination of higher balances of guaranteed loans sold in the secondary market, higher premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold, and higher servicing fee income. The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in Q1 2025 was 9.25%, an increase from 8.95% in Q4 2024. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $33.6 million in Q1 2025, which was an increase from $23.2 million in Q4 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $15.8 million in Q1 2025, which was flat compared to Q4 2024. Occupancy and equipment expense was $175 thousand higher partially due to the recent openings of Dogwood's new Greenville, SC and Charleston, SC offices. Other non-interest expenses were also $282 thousand higher due to a variety of items. The increase in expenses was offset by a decrease of $467 thousand in merger & acquisition expenses related to the Community First acquisition.

Income Taxes

Dogwood incurred tax expense of $2.2 million in Q1 2025, an increase from $1.8 million in Q4 2024. The effective tax benefit rate was 22.7% in Q1 2025, which was flat compared to the effective tax rate in Q4 2024.

About Dogwood State Bank

Dogwood State Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with approximately $2.29 billion in total assets. Dogwood provides a wide range of banking products and services through its online offerings and twenty-one branch offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Eastern Tennessee. Dogwood also specializes in providing lending services to small businesses through its Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending division. Dogwood is focused on becoming the bank for businesses, business owners, professionals, and their employees and redefining what it means to Bank Local. By leveraging leadership, investing in technology, and committing to personalized, superior customer service, Dogwood is changing the landscape of community banking.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the Bank's operations and future prospects include but are not limited to: the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the proposed merger (the "merger") of Community First and Community First Bank, Inc. with and into the Bank may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the businesses of the Bank and Community First may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger may not be obtained; changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products and other financial services in our market areas; inflation; deposit flows; competition; our implementation of new technologies and ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; and changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Bank uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Bank's performance. The Bank's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods by excluding the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Bank's performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Financial Tables

Dogwood State Bank









Income Statements

















Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31

2025 Dec 31

2024 Sep 30

2024 Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024

















Net interest income $ 21,613 $ 21,129 $ 18,157 $ 12,521 $ 11,312

Provision for credit losses 1,118 1,116 5,857 2,017 921



Net interest income after provision 20,495 20,013 12,300 10,504 10,391 Non-interest income











SBA lending 3,191 2,219 2,801 2,717 2,197

Service charges and debit card income 966 954 811 340 351

Bank-owned life insurance 349 346 301 219 211

Securities gains (losses), net 37 60 (8) (6) 6

Other 235 160 293 161 85



Total non-interest income 4,778 3,739 4,198 3,431 2,850 Non-interest expense











Compensation and benefits 9,329 9,389 8,598 6,683 6,506

Occupancy and equipment 1,341 1,166 1,025 707 719

Software 599 561 497 344 346

Loan related costs 579 570 182 314 290

Data processing 701 780 648 315 261

Professional fees 223 157 208 235 225

FDIC insurance 416 390 287 204 240

Merger and acquisition expenses 128 595 9,139 562 958

Amortization of other intangible assets 583 599 408 4 11

Other 1,854 1,572 1,731 1,102 1,259



Total non-interest expense 15,753 15,779 22,723 10,470 10,815



Net income (loss) before income taxes 9,520 7,973 (6,225) 3,465 2,426 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,161 1,812 (1,445) 811 588



Net income (loss) $ 7,359 $ 6,161 $ (4,780) $ 2,654 $ 1,838

















Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)(1) $ 10,638 $ 9,089 $ (368) $ 5,482 $ 3,347 Adjusted PPNR(1) 10,766 9,684 8,771 6,044 4,305

















Per Share Data:











Earnings per share (EPS) - basic $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ (0.28) $ 0.18 $ 0.13

Adjusted EPS - basic(1) 0.40 0.36 0.37 0.21 0.18

Earnings per share - diluted 0.39 0.32 (0.27) 0.17 0.12

Adjusted EPS - diluted(1) 0.39 0.35 0.36 0.20 0.17

















Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets (ROA) 1.34 % 1.13 % -0.97 % 0.71 % 0.53 %

Adjusted ROA(1) 1.36 % 1.22 % 1.30 % 0.83 % 0.74 %

Return on average equity (ROE) 12.67 % 10.73 % -9.07 % 6.16 % 4.44 %

Adjusted ROE(1) 12.84 % 11.53 % 12.09 % 7.16 % 6.22 %

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1) 14.03 % 11.96 % -9.93 % 6.42 % 4.63 %

Adjusted ROTCE(1) 14.22 % 12.85 % 13.24 % 7.46 % 6.50 %

Net interest margin 4.20 % 4.13 % 3.93 % 3.53 % 3.41 %

Efficiency ratio 59.69 % 63.45 % 101.65 % 65.63 % 76.37 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 59.21 % 61.06 % 60.76 % 62.11 % 69.60 %

















(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the

most directly

Dogwood State Bank









Balance Sheets

















Ending Balance (In thousands, except per share data) Mar 31

2025 Dec 31

2024 Sep 30

2024 Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024 Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 7,309 $ 10,582 $ 7,622 $ 2,514 $ 2,353 Interest-earning deposits with banks 112,755 75,612 146,732 59,073 91,365

Total cash and cash equivalents 120,064 86,194 154,354 61,587 93,718 Investment securities available for sale 118,890 99,411 95,290 58,989 55,984 Investment securities held to maturity 71,044 71,952 73,144 74,404 76,119 Marketable equity securities 432 395 335 329 336

Total investment securities 190,366 171,758 168,769 133,722 132,439 Loans held for sale 2,438 6,733 7,924 11,030 8,146 Loans 1,855,716 1,819,796 1,757,828 1,236,722 1,148,899 Less allowance for credit losses (20,491) (19,698) (19,143) (13,349) (12,344)

Loans, net 1,835,225 1,800,098 1,738,685 1,223,373 1,136,555 Bank-owned life insurance 45,438 45,089 44,743 27,888 27,669 Premises and equipment, net 36,572 37,180 35,378 19,713 18,838 SBA servicing asset 5,387 4,982 5,026 4,568 4,373 Goodwill 11,688 11,771 11,771 7,016 7,016 Other intangible assets, net 10,791 11,374 11,972 - 4 Other assets 35,934 35,991 36,274 21,854 19,750



Total assets $ 2,293,903 $ 2,211,170 $ 2,214,896 $ 1,510,751 $ 1,448,508 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 463,088 $ 474,458 $ 483,908 $ 379,465 $ 302,705

Interest-bearing 1,420,785 1,334,937 1,357,439 872,430 913,914





Total deposits 1,883,873 1,809,395 1,841,347 1,251,895 1,216,619 FHLB advances 130,141 130,164 101,686 60,000 40,000 Subordinated debt 9,788 9,708 9,627 - - Lease obligations 12,017 12,258 10,491 10,726 10,959 Other liabilities 19,596 19,456 26,503 13,162 11,459



Total liabilities 2,055,415 1,980,981 1,989,654 1,335,783 1,279,037 Shareholders' equity











Common stock ($1 par value) 19,013 18,976 18,980 15,541 15,020

Additional paid-in capital 188,421 188,175 187,981 137,431 135,077

Retained earnings 35,638 28,280 22,118 26,897 24,244

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,584) (5,242) (3,837) (4,901) (4,870)



Total shareholders' equity 238,488 230,189 225,242 174,968 169,471



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,293,903 $ 2,211,170 $ 2,214,896 $ 1,510,751 $ 1,448,508

















Per Share Information:











Shares outstanding 19,013 18,976 18,980 15,541 15,020

Book value per share $ 12.54 $ 12.13 $ 11.87 $ 11.26 $ 11.28

Tangible book value per share(1) $ 11.36 $ 10.91 $ 10.62 $ 10.81 $ 10.82

















Capital Ratios:











Tier 1 leverage 9.95 % 9.84 % 10.58 % 12.14 % 11.75 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.14 % 10.97 % 10.70 % 12.64 % 13.12 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.14 % 10.97 % 10.70 % 12.64 % 13.12 %

Total risk-based capital 12.81 % 12.63 % 12.34 % 13.81 % 14.29 %

Tangible common equity(1) 9.51 % 9.46 % 9.20 % 11.17 % 11.27 %

















(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most

directly comparable GAAP measure.

Dogwood State Bank









Asset Quality Measures

















Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31

2025 Dec 31

2024 Sep 30

2024 Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024 Nonperforming Assets:











Non-accrual loans $ 7,635 $ 5,582 $ 3,234 $ 3,234 $ 2,069

Loans 90 days or more past due and accruing - 338 - - -

Other real estate owned 104 104 104 104 -



Total nonperforming assets $ 7,739 $ 6,024 $ 3,338 $ 3,338 $ 2,069

















Asset Quality Ratios:











Nonperforming loans/loans 0.41 % 0.33 % 0.18 % 0.26 % 0.18 %

Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.34 % 0.27 % 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.14 %

Nonperforming assets/loans and other real estate owned 0.42 % 0.33 % 0.19 % 0.27 % 0.18 %

Loans 30 days or more past due/loans (excludes non-accruals) 0.77 % 0.67 % 0.29 % 0.21 % 0.41 %

















Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):











ACL on Loans:











Balance, beginning of period $ 19,698 $ 19,143 $ 13,349 $ 12,344 $ 11,943

Reclass of Day 1 ACL from fair value discount on acquired PCD loans - - 658 - -

Loans charged off (632) (614) (738) (987) (288)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off 151 29 79 11 9



Net loans charged off (481) (585) (659) (976) (279)

Provision for credit losses 1,274 1,140 5,795 1,981 680

Balance, end of period $ 20,491 $ 19,698 $ 19,143 $ 13,349 $ 12,344



















ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures:











Balance, beginning of period $ 2,571 $ 2,595 $ 2,336 $ 2,300 $ 2,059

Reserve on acquired unfunded loan commitments - - 197 - -

Provision for credit losses (156) (24) 62 36 241

Balance, end of period $ 2,415 $ 2,571 $ 2,595 $ 2,336 $ 2,300

















Allowance for Credit Losses Ratios:











Allowance for credit losses/loans 1.10 % 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.07 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 268.38 % 332.74 % 591.93 % 412.77 % 596.62 %

Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized) 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.17 % 0.33 % 0.10 %

Dogwood State Bank

































Net Interest Margin Analysis



















































































Quarter Ended







March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets:



































Loans $ 1,832,242

$ 30,837

6.83 %

$ 1,772,350

$ 30,524

6.85 %

$ 1,125,595

$ 18,116

6.47 %

Investment securities 181,864

1,783

3.98 %

170,307

1,635

3.82 %

131,250

1,029

3.15 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks 74,364

706

3.85 %

93,153

1,005

4.29 %

78,807

975

4.98 %



Total interest-earning assets 2,088,470

33,326

6.47 %

2,035,810

33,164

6.48 %

1,335,652

20,120

6.06 % Non interest-earning assets 131,933









129,999









66,568











Total assets $ 2,220,403









$ 2,165,809









$ 1,402,220

















































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand $ 148,704

$ 332

0.91 %

$ 175,373

$ 468

1.06 %

$ 124,309

$ 293

0.95 %

Savings and money market 749,088

5,180

2.80 %

759,932

6,006

3.14 %

601,319

6,110

4.09 %

Time 486,447

4,905

4.09 %

395,409

4,489

4.52 %

170,964

1,967

4.63 %



Total interest-bearing deposits 1,384,239

10,417

3.05 %

1,330,714

10,963

3.28 %

896,592

8,370

3.75 %

FHLB advances 94,934

1,024

4.37 %

68,177

797

4.65 %

27,253

368

5.43 %

Subordinated debt 9,735

209

8.71 %

9,659

209

0.00 %

-

-

0.00 %

Lease obligations 12,157

63

2.10 %

10,404

66

2.52 %

11,086

70

2.54 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,501,065

11,713

3.16 %

1,418,954

12,035

3.37 %

934,931

8,808

3.79 % Non-interest bearing deposits 463,954









496,016









288,518







Other liabilities 19,807









22,497









12,237







Shareholders' equity 235,577









228,342









166,534











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,220,403









$ 2,165,809









$ 1,402,220







Net interest income and interest rate spread



$ 21,613

3.31 %





$ 21,129

3.11 %





$ 11,314

2.27 % Net interest margin







4.20 %









4.13 %









3.41 %









































Cost of funds







2.42 %









2.50 %









2.90 % Cost of deposits







2.29 %









2.39 %









2.84 %

Dogwood State Bank









Non-GAAP Reconciliation

















Quarter Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Mar 31

2025 Dec 31

2024 Sep 30

2024 Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024

















Net income and EPS:











Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,359 $ 6,161 $ (4,780) $ 2,654 $ 1,838



Adjust for provision on acquired non-PCD loans, net of tax -

4,111 - -



Adjust for merger and acquisition expenses, net of tax 99 458 7,039 433 738

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 7,458 $ 6,619 $ 6,369 $ 3,087 $ 2,576



















Weighted average common shares outstanding













Basic 18,502 18,488 17,301 14,905 14,377



Diluted 18,989 18,978 17,810 15,480 15,075



















EPS (GAAP)













Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ (0.28) $ 0.18 $ 0.13



Diluted 0.39 0.32 (0.27) 0.17 0.12



















Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)













Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.21 $ 0.18



Diluted 0.39 0.35 0.36 0.20 0.17

















PPNR:











Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,359 $ 6,161 $ (4,780) $ 2,654 $ 1,838

Add:













Provision for credit losses 1,118 1,116 5,857 2,017 921



Income tax expense (benefit) 2,161 1,812 (1,445) 811 588

PPNR (non-GAAP) 10,638 9,089 (368) 5,482 3,347



Add: merger and acquisition expenses 128 595 9,139 562 958

Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 10,766 $ 9,684 $ 8,771 $ 6,044 $ 4,305

















ROA:













Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,359 $ 6,161 $ (4,780) $ 2,654 $ 1,838

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 7,458 6,619 6,369 3,087 2,576



















Average assets $ 2,220,403 $ 2,165,809 $ 1,954,902 $ 1,494,353 $ 1,402,220



















ROA 1.34 % 1.13 % -0.97 % 0.71 % 0.53 %

Adjusted ROA (non-GAAP) 1.36 % 1.22 % 1.30 % 0.83 % 0.74 %

















ROE and ROTCE:











Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,359 $ 6,161 $ (4,780) $ 2,654 $ 1,838

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 7,458 6,619 6,369 3,087 2,576



















Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) 235,577 228,342 209,674 173,356 166,534



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 22,922 23,426 18,234 7,018 7,027

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 212,655 204,916 191,440 166,338 159,507



















ROE 12.67 % 10.73 % -9.07 % 6.16 % 4.44 %

Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP) 12.84 % 11.53 % 12.09 % 7.16 % 6.22 %

ROTCE (non-GAAP) 14.03 % 11.96 % -9.93 % 6.42 % 4.63 %

Adjusted ROTCE (non-GAAP) 14.22 % 12.85 % 13.24 % 7.46 % 6.50 %

















Efficiency Ratio:











Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 15,753 $ 15,779 $ 22,723 $ 10,470 $ 10,815



Less: merger and acquisition expenses 128 595 9,139 562 958

Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) 15,625 15,184 13,584 9,908 9,857



















Net interest income 21,613 21,129 18,157 12,521 11,312

Non-interest income 4,778 3,739 4,198 3,431 2,850

Total revenue 26,391 24,868 22,355 15,952 14,162



















Efficiency ratio (non-interest expense / total revenue) 59.69 % 63.45 % 101.65 % 65.63 % 76.37 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.21 % 61.06 % 60.76 % 62.11 % 69.60 %

















Tangible Book Value per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:











Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 238,488 $ 230,189 $ 225,242 $ 174,968 $ 169,471



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 22,479 23,145 23,743 7,016 7,020

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 216,009 207,044 201,499 167,952 162,451



















Common shares outstanding 19,013 18,976 18,980 15,541 15,020



















Book value per share $ 12.54 $ 12.13 $ 11.87 $ 11.26 $ 11.28

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 11.36 10.91 10.62 10.81 10.82



















Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,293,903 $ 2,211,170 $ 2,214,896 $ 1,510,751 $ 1,448,508



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 22,479 23,145 23,743 7,016 7,020

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 2,271,424 2,188,025 2,191,153 1,503,735 1,441,488



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.51 % 9.46 % 9.20 % 11.17 % 11.27 %

