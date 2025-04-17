Isabella Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) (the "Company" or "we") reported first quarter 2025 net income of $3.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the first quarter 2025 totaled $4.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share for the same quarter of 2024.
FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to first quarter 2024, unless otherwise stated)
- Return on assets (ROA) of 0.77%, up from 0.61%
- Commercial & industrial loan growth of 7%, annualized
- Non-maturity deposit growth of 14%, annualized
- Net interest margin of 3.06%, up from 2.79%
- Annualized net loan recoveries to average loans of 0.02%, compared to net charge-offs of 0.01%
"The Company had a strong first quarter as we expanded net interest margin (NIM), increased fee-based income and continued to improve credit quality," said Jerome Schwind, Chief Executive Officer. "NIM has continued an upward trend since the first quarter of 2024 because of earning asset repricing and a lower cost of funds.
"In addition, our credit quality remains strong, and we have a successful history of collecting even when loans are charged off. In the first quarter, we recovered a significant amount of contractual interest related to nonperforming loans, which improved NIM by four basis points. Additionally, in the first week of April, we fully recovered a $1.6 million overdraft charge that was incurred in the third quarter of 2024. All loans to the overdrawn customer have been paid in full. Our ability to recover funds is a testament to our disciplined approach to credit quality and the strong relationships that we build in the communities we serve."
Schwind said the company also executed a strategy during the quarter to restructure a large portion of our bank-owned life insurance policies into a higher-yielding separate account. "While some new policies were added and accretive in the first quarter," he said, "the full transition and impact is expected by the third quarter 2025. We also have completed a study of all other components of fee-based income, and revenue enhancements are expected to launch by the end of the third quarter 2025.
"We are pleased with our start to 2025," Schwind added. "Our team is committed to our customers and communities, and we continue to focus on our fee businesses, balance sheet management, and credit performance. These strategic priorities drive all areas of revenue and expense control, expanding both return on assets and return on capital for the long term."
FINANCIAL CONDITION (March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted)
Total assets were $2.1 billion, up $16.3 million, primarily due to an increase of $38.7 million in interest bearing cash, $19.0 million in gross securities, and $11.0 million increase in bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) assets, offset by a $60.1 million decrease in advances to mortgage brokers.
Available-for-sale (AFS) securities at fair value were $513.0 million, growing $24.0 million at the end of first quarter 2025. The increase was driven by $40.4 million in purchases of collateralized mortgage obligation securities with a weighted-average yield of 4.56%. Amortization and maturities of $21.1 million partially offset the increase from purchases. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $21.5 million and $26.5 million at the end of the first and fourth quarters, respectively. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total AFS securities decreased to 4% from 5% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the treasury portfolio rapidly approaching maturity and a decrease in market yields. The par value and corresponding book yields that are estimated to mature or pay off by year include: $54.5 million in principal with a weighted-average book yield of 2.34% over the remainder of 2025; $217.4 million at 1.17% in 2026; and $63.4 million at 1.86% in 2027. Some of these securities amortize so the actual principal paydown may differ from these estimates.
Total loans were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter, down $55.8 million mostly due to a $60.1 million decrease in advances to mortgage brokers. However, the decline in this non-core loan product has provided liquidity and the opportunity to refocus on loans that can be recorded on our balance sheet for longer terms and help to mitigate interest rate risk.
Core loans, which excludes advances to mortgage brokers, grew $4.2 million, driven by the commercial real estate (CRE) and commercial and industrial loan portfolios of $4.8 million and $4.3 million, respectively. Loan growth during the first quarter primarily was in the construction, real estate, and hospitality industries. The commercial pipeline is robust, with some anticipated loan closings in the first quarter extended into the second quarter 2025. Residential mortgages increased $6.5 million. Customers are favoring adjustable-rate loans, which are put on the balance sheet rather than sold in the secondary market. Core loan growth during the quarter was offset by a decline in the agricultural and consumer loan portfolios that continue to roll off amid decreasing demand, competition and our adherence to credit quality standards.
The allowance for credit losses decreased $160 thousand to $12.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The decline mostly reflects improvement in historical loss experience, driven by recoveries from three previously charged-off loans in the quarter totaling $136 thousand, which led to an $88 thousand reduction in the allowance. Nonaccrual loan balances decreased $109 thousand to $173 thousand. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.41% compared to 0.40% at the end of fourth quarter 2024.
BOLI assets increased by $11.0 million from December, mostly due to a $10.6 million investment of new policies in a separate account product at the beginning of January. The investment transaction included a surrender of $5.4 million of existing general account policies and redeployment into a separate account BOLI. As part of BOLI restructuring, another $9 million of general account policies will be exchanged for separate account BOLI, which is expected to be completed by the end of third quarter. The separate account BOLI currently yields 5.4%, compared to a weighted-average yield of 2.9% from existing general account policies.
Total deposits were $1.80 billion, increasing $50.8 million, at the end of the first quarter. The growth was driven by the interest-bearing demand, money market, and savings deposits, collectively increasing $60.4 million as we continue to deepen customer relationships. Certificates of Deposit accounts were up $2.6 million, driven by the rate environment.
Tangible book value per share was $22.58 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $21.82. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities reduced tangible book value per share by $2.30 and $2.82 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 45,582 during the first quarter for a value of $1.1 million at an average price of $25.12.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (March 31, 2025 to March 31, 2024 quarterly comparison, unless otherwise noted)
NIM was 3.06%, an increase from 2.98% in the fourth quarter 2024 and from 2.79% in the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter, we recovered the full contractual interest from nonaccruing loans that paid off, which contributed four basis points to NIM. The book yield from securities was 2.20% and 2.25% during the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The yield on loans expanded to 5.71% in the first quarter, up from 5.38% in the same quarter of 2024. Excluding loan recoveries, the yield on loans was 5.65%. The expansion in loan yields was a result of higher rates on new loans and variable rate commercial loans that have, and continue to, reprice. At the end of the first quarter, approximately 39% of commercial loans were fixed at rates lower than current market rates, but the majority will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next four years. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.26%, decreasing from 2.28% in the first quarter of 2024, and 2.38% in the previous quarter, due to reductions to rates in the money market and certificate of deposit products.
The provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2025 was a credit of $107 thousand, which reflects the $160 thousand change in the allowance for credit losses on loans and net recoveries totaling $52 thousand, offset by an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for loan losses in the same period of 2024 was $392 thousand reflecting $265 thousand for specific reserves and $46 thousand in net charge-offs.
Noninterest income was $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, the same as in the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management income increased $40 thousand on relatively flat assets under management (AUM) as compared to AUM in the first quarter of 2024. AUM in the first quarter 2025 decreased 0.22% while the S&P 500 declined 4.6% in the same period. Earnings on BOLI policies increased $129 thousand over the prior year quarter due to new investments in a separate account BOLI. Other noninterest income in the first quarter 2025 included a $55 thousand loss on foreclosed assets, compared to a $69 thousand gain in the first quarter 2024.
Noninterest expenses were $13.3 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $12.7 million in same quarter of 2024. The change mostly was due to higher compensation and benefit expenses totaling $368 thousand, which reflect annual merit increases in 2025 and more medical insurance claims compared to the first quarter of 2024. Professional services included $121 thousand in legal fees related to our previously announced Nasdaq uplisting application.
Income tax expense was $912 thousand, compared to $511 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and the effective tax rate (ETR) was 19% and 14%, respectively. The ETR in the first quarter 2025 included a one-time expense totaling $166 thousand due to the taxes owed from the lifetime earnings on BOLI policies that were surrendered during the quarter. Excluding the one-time charge, the ETR was 15%, which is higher than the prior year quarter on higher pretax income.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. (www.stonegateinc.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b -6 promulgated thereunder. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are included in this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements generally relate to losses, impact of events, financial condition, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Company and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "strategy", "trend", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "intend", "assume", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, or included in any subsequent filing by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. The Company cautions you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided in this release.
Table Index
Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited)
A
Selected Financial Data
B
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Quarterly Trend
C
Consolidated Statements of Income
D
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Trend
E
Average Yields and Costs
F
Average Balances
G
Asset Quality Analysis
H
Consolidated Loan and Deposit Analysis
I
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$ 0.53
$ 0.54
$ 0.44
$ 0.47
$ 0.42
Diluted earnings
0.53
0.54
0.44
0.46
0.42
Core diluted earnings (1)
0.57
0.52
0.61
0.46
0.41
Dividends
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
Book value (2)
29.10
28.32
28.63
27.06
26.80
Tangible book value (2)
22.58
21.82
22.14
20.60
20.35
Market price (2)
23.59
25.99
21.21
18.20
19.40
Common shares outstanding (2) (3)
7,408,010
7,424,893
7,438,720
7,474,016
7,488,101
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3)
7,432,162
7,451,718
7,473,184
7,494,828
7,507,739
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.77 %
0.76 %
0.62 %
0.68 %
0.61 %
Core return on average total assets (1)
0.83 %
0.74 %
0.87 %
0.68 %
0.60 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
7.48 %
7.47 %
6.26 %
6.97 %
6.19 %
Core return on average shareholders' equity (1)
8.05 %
7.29 %
8.70 %
6.96 %
6.08 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
9.65 %
9.66 %
8.15 %
9.19 %
8.12 %
Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
10.40 %
9.43 %
11.32 %
9.17 %
7.97 %
Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (1)
3.06 %
2.98 %
2.96 %
2.82 %
2.79 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
72.39 %
71.20 %
72.30 %
73.93 %
74.84 %
Gross loan to deposit ratio (2)
76.07 %
81.48 %
79.93 %
80.22 %
77.22 %
Shareholders' equity to total assets (2)
10.25 %
10.08 %
10.11 %
9.82 %
9.75 %
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (2)
8.14 %
7.95 %
8.00 %
7.65 %
7.58 %
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
Wealth assets under management (2)
656,617
658,042
679,858
647,850
660,645
ASSET QUALITY
Nonaccrual loans (2)
173
282
547
994
1,283
Foreclosed assets (2)
649
544
546
629
579
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
(52)
102
1,359
393
46
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.10 %
0.03 %
0.00 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (2)
0.01 %
0.02 %
0.04 %
0.07 %
0.09 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (2)
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.06 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (2)
0.93 %
0.91 %
0.89 %
0.95 %
0.98 %
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)
Tier 1 leverage
8.96 %
8.86 %
8.77 %
8.83 %
8.80 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.48 %
12.21 %
12.08 %
12.37 %
12.36 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.48 %
12.21 %
12.08 %
12.37 %
12.36 %
Total risk-based capital
15.37 %
15.06 %
14.90 %
15.29 %
15.31 %
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I
(2)
At end of period
(3)
Whole shares
A
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
ASSETS
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$ 28,786
$ 22,830
$ 27,019
$ 22,690
$ 22,987
Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks
40,393
1,712
359
869
2,231
Total cash and cash equivalents
69,179
24,542
27,378
23,559
25,218
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
513,040
489,029
506,806
505,646
517,585
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
5,600
12,762
12,762
12,762
12,762
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
127
242
504
637
366
Loans
1,367,724
1,423,571
1,424,283
1,381,636
1,365,508
Less allowance for credit losses
12,735
12,895
12,635
13,095
13,390
Net loans
1,354,989
1,410,676
1,411,648
1,368,541
1,352,118
Premises and equipment
28,108
27,659
27,674
27,843
27,951
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies
45,833
34,882
34,625
34,382
34,131
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,282
48,283
48,283
48,283
48,284
Other assets
37,429
38,166
37,221
38,486
39,161
Total assets
$ 2,102,587
$ 2,086,241
$ 2,106,901
$ 2,060,139
$ 2,057,576
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Demand deposits
$ 404,194
$ 416,373
$ 421,493
$ 412,193
$ 413,272
Interest bearing demand deposits
243,939
237,548
228,902
232,660
250,314
Money market deposits
473,138
423,883
471,745
429,150
453,014
Savings
286,399
281,665
276,095
279,847
285,564
Certificates of deposit
390,239
387,591
383,597
368,449
366,143
Total deposits
1,797,909
1,747,060
1,781,832
1,722,299
1,768,307
Short-term borrowings
47,310
53,567
52,434
44,194
42,998
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
30,000
15,000
45,000
-
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,447
29,424
29,402
29,380
29,357
Total borrowed funds
76,757
112,991
96,836
118,574
72,355
Other liabilities
12,365
15,914
15,248
17,017
16,240
Total liabilities
1,887,031
1,875,965
1,893,916
1,857,890
1,856,902
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
125,547
126,224
125,218
126,126
126,656
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
2,508
2,383
3,981
3,951
3,890
Retained earnings
104,940
103,024
101,065
99,808
98,318
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(17,439)
(21,355)
(17,279)
(27,636)
(28,190)
Total shareholders' equity
215,556
210,276
212,985
202,249
200,674
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,102,587
$ 2,086,241
$ 2,106,901
$ 2,060,139
$ 2,057,576
B
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2025
2024
Interest income
Loans
$ 19,348
$ 18,057
Available-for-sale securities
2,643
2,884
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
160
146
Federal funds sold and other
482
293
Total interest income
22,633
21,380
Interest expense
Deposits
7,463
7,163
Short-term borrowings
341
321
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
38
388
Subordinated debt
266
266
Total interest expense
8,108
8,138
Net interest income
14,525
13,242
Provision for credit losses
(107)
392
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
14,632
12,850
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
1,974
1,933
Wealth management fees
979
939
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies
372
243
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
30
34
Other
173
319
Total noninterest income
3,528
3,468
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
7,383
7,015
Occupancy and equipment
2,600
2,706
Other professional services
711
513
ATM and debit card fees
486
469
Marketing
459
426
FDIC insurance premiums
303
252
Other
1,357
1,295
Total noninterest expenses
13,299
12,676
Income before income tax expense
4,861
3,642
Income tax expense
912
511
Net income
$ 3,949
$ 3,131
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.53
$ 0.42
Diluted
0.53
0.42
Cash dividends per common share
0.28
0.28
C
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Interest income
Loans
$ 19,348
$ 20,145
$ 20,230
$ 18,863
18,057
Available-for-sale securities
2,643
2,656
2,749
2,804
2,884
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
160
168
168
158
146
Federal funds sold and other
482
200
194
263
293
Total interest income
22,633
23,169
23,341
22,088
21,380
Interest expense
Deposits
7,463
7,583
7,631
7,313
7,163
Short-term borrowings
341
413
384
321
321
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
38
352
571
638
388
Subordinated debt
266
266
267
266
266
Total interest expense
8,108
8,614
8,853
8,538
8,138
Net interest income
14,525
14,555
14,488
13,550
13,242
Provision for credit losses
(107)
376
946
170
392
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
14,632
14,179
13,542
13,380
12,850
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
1,974
2,186
2,133
2,023
1,933
Wealth management fees
979
1,051
1,003
1,048
939
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies
372
259
252
253
243
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
30
75
37
67
34
Other
173
401
103
217
319
Total noninterest income
3,528
3,972
3,528
3,608
3,468
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
7,383
7,340
7,251
6,970
7,015
Occupancy and equipment
2,600
2,554
2,645
2,619
2,706
Other professional services
711
584
588
527
513
ATM and debit card fees
486
516
503
487
469
Marketing
459
458
403
425
426
FDIC insurance premiums
303
309
291
280
252
Other
1,357
1,569
1,547
1,587
1,295
Total noninterest expenses
13,299
13,330
13,228
12,895
12,676
Income before income tax expense
4,861
4,821
3,842
4,093
3,642
Income tax expense
912
825
561
612
511
Net income
$ 3,949
$ 3,996
$ 3,281
$ 3,481
$ 3,131
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.53
$ 0.54
$ 0.44
$ 0.47
$ 0.42
Diluted
0.53
0.54
0.44
0.46
0.42
Cash dividends per common share
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.28
D
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED)
The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets,
nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. For analytical purposes, interest income is reported
on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Federal Reserve Bank restricted equity holdings
are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
5.71 %
5.66 %
5.72 %
5.50 %
5.38 %
Available-for-sale securities
2.20 %
2.15 %
2.17 %
2.17 %
2.25 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
5.82 %
5.25 %
5.26 %
4.97 %
4.57 %
Fed funds sold
4.32 %
4.54 %
5.36 %
5.30 %
5.43 %
Other
4.06 %
4.94 %
5.18 %
7.38 %
4.66 %
Total interest earning assets
4.75 %
4.72 %
4.75 %
4.59 %
4.47 %
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
0.41 %
0.36 %
0.28 %
0.30 %
0.33 %
Money market deposits
2.58 %
2.71 %
2.77 %
2.85 %
2.86 %
Savings
0.76 %
0.64 %
0.61 %
0.56 %
0.47 %
Certificates of deposit
3.93 %
4.07 %
4.13 %
4.01 %
3.84 %
Short-term borrowings
3.18 %
3.22 %
3.17 %
3.18 %
3.17 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4.53 %
4.88 %
5.52 %
5.55 %
5.54 %
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
3.62 %
3.62 %
3.62 %
3.63 %
3.63 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
2.26 %
2.38 %
2.42 %
2.38 %
2.28 %
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2)
3.06 %
2.98 %
2.96 %
2.82 %
2.79 %
Net interest spread
2.49 %
2.34 %
2.33 %
2.21 %
2.19 %
(1)
Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans
(2)
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I
E
AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans (1)
$ 1,370,765
$ 1,412,578
$ 1,403,810
$ 1,375,523
$ 1,348,749
Available-for-sale securities (2)
514,479
522,733
536,379
545,827
557,030
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
11,011
12,762
12,762
12,762
12,762
Fed funds sold
4
8
4
7
7
Other (3)
47,374
15,905
14,597
14,054
25,210
Total interest earning assets
1,943,633
1,963,986
1,967,552
1,948,173
1,943,758
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for credit losses
(12,884)
(12,598)
(13,125)
(13,431)
(13,100)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
23,899
22,800
25,903
23,931
24,018
Premises and equipment
27,962
27,773
27,868
27,999
28,022
Other assets
102,927
92,608
87,002
80,539
84,059
Total assets
$ 2,085,537
$ 2,094,569
$ 2,095,200
$ 2,067,211
$ 2,066,757
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 240,860
$ 232,271
$ 232,018
$ 238,866
$ 245,299
Money market deposits
460,663
436,235
451,216
434,061
451,476
Savings
286,364
276,856
274,828
283,605
282,971
Certificates of deposit
387,820
386,871
375,936
366,440
357,541
Short-term borrowings
43,563
50,862
48,304
40,609
40,623
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,333
28,261
40,435
45,494
27,692
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,433
29,410
29,388
29,365
29,342
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,452,036
1,440,766
1,452,125
1,438,440
1,434,944
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Demand deposits
403,024
425,116
418,973
411,282
412,228
Other liabilities
16,265
15,775
15,658
16,755
16,151
Shareholders' equity
214,212
212,912
208,444
200,734
203,434
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,085,537
$ 2,094,569
$ 2,095,200
$ 2,067,211
$ 2,066,757
(1)
Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans
(2)
Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost
(3)
Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter
F
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following table outlines our quarter-to-date asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Commercial and industrial
$ -
$ -
$ 120
$ 271
$ 567
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
234
Agricultural
-
-
-
167
189
Residential real estate
173
282
427
556
293
Consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonaccrual loans
173
282
547
994
1,283
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
26
19
64
15
-
Total nonperforming loans
199
301
611
1,009
1,283
Foreclosed assets
649
544
546
629
579
Debt securities
-
-
12
12
12
Total nonperforming assets
$ 848
$ 845
$ 1,169
$ 1,650
$ 1,874
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.01 %
0.02 %
0.04 %
0.07 %
0.09 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.06 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual loans (1)
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Allowance at beginning of period
$ 12,895
$ 12,635
$ 13,095
$ 13,390
$ 13,108
Charge-offs
172
299
1,767
527
191
Recoveries
224
197
408
134
145
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
(52)
102
1,359
393
46
Provision for credit losses - loans
(212)
362
899
98
328
Allowance at end of period
$ 12,735
$ 12,895
$ 12,635
$ 13,095
$ 13,390
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.93 %
0.91 %
0.89 %
0.95 %
0.98 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
617
512
498
450
379
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
105
14
47
72
64
Reserve to unfunded commitments
0.14 %
0.15 %
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.11 %
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
Commercial and industrial
$ (80)
$ 13
$ (6)
$ 334
$ (2)
Commercial real estate
(2)
(2)
(318)
(29)
(6)
Agricultural
-
(4)
-
-
(2)
Residential real estate
(13)
(16)
(20)
(19)
(63)
Consumer
43
111
1,703
107
119
Total
$ (52)
$ 102
$ 1,359
$ 393
$ 46
Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date annualized to average loans)
(0.02) %
0.03 %
0.39 %
0.11 %
0.01 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date annualized to average loans)
(0.02) %
0.14 %
0.17 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$ 5,555
$ 5,682
$ 2,226
$ 1,484
$ 7,938
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
26
19
64
15
-
Total accruing past due loans
5,581
5,701
2,290
1,499
7,938
Nonaccrual loans
173
282
547
994
1,283
Total past due and nonaccrual loans
$ 5,754
$ 5,983
$ 2,837
$ 2,493
$ 9,221
(1)
N/M: Not meaningful
G
CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan Analysis
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Annualized Growth %
Commercial and industrial
$ 249,220
$ 244,894
$ 240,589
$ 238,245
$ 226,281
7.07 %
Commercial real estate
552,234
547,447
547,038
547,005
561,123
3.50 %
Advances to mortgage brokers
3,015
63,080
76,187
39,300
29,688
N/M
Agricultural
94,359
99,694
96,794
94,996
93,695
(21.41) %
Total commercial loans
898,828
955,115
960,608
919,546
910,787
(23.57) %
Residential real estate
387,348
380,872
369,846
365,188
356,658
6.80 %
Consumer
81,548
87,584
93,829
96,902
98,063
(27.57) %
Gross loans
$ 1,367,724
$ 1,423,571
$ 1,424,283
$ 1,381,636
$ 1,365,508
(15.69) %
Deposit Analysis
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Annualized Growth %
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 404,194
$ 416,373
$ 421,493
$ 412,193
$ 413,272
(11.70) %
Interest bearing demand deposits
243,939
237,548
228,902
232,660
250,314
10.76 %
Money market deposits
473,138
423,883
471,745
429,150
453,014
46.48 %
Savings
286,399
281,665
276,095
279,847
285,564
6.72 %
Certificates of deposit
390,239
387,591
383,597
368,449
366,143
2.73 %
Total deposits
$ 1,797,909
$ 1,747,060
$ 1,781,832
$ 1,722,299
$ 1,768,307
11.64 %
H
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Net income
$ 3,949
$ 3,996
$ 3,281
$ 3,481
$ 3,131
Nonrecurring items
Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets
(55)
74
4
6
69
Overdraft (charge-off) recoveries (1)
-
66
(1,622)
-
-
Profitability initiative cost
-
(23)
-
-
-
Legal fees related to Nasdaq (2)
(121)
-
-
-
-
Income tax impact
37
(25)
340
(1)
(14)
Tax expense on bank-owned life insurance surrender (3)
(166)
-
-
-
-
Total nonrecurring items
(305)
92
(1,278)
5
55
Core net income
(A)
$ 4,254
$ 3,904
$ 4,559
$ 3,476
$ 3,076
Noninterest expenses
$ 13,299
$ 13,330
$ 13,228
$ 12,895
$ 12,676
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
1
1
-
1
-
Core noninterest expense
(B)
$ 13,298
$ 13,329
$ 13,228
$ 12,894
$ 12,676
Net interest income
$ 14,525
$ 14,555
$ 14,488
$ 13,550
$ 13,242
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
184
213
232
237
246
Net interest income (FTE)
(C)
14,709
14,768
14,720
13,787
13,488
Noninterest income
3,528
3,972
3,528
3,608
3,468
Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
78
54
53
53
51
Core revenue (FTE)
18,315
18,794
18,301
17,448
17,007
Nonrecurring items
Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets
(55)
74
4
6
69
Total nonrecurring items
(55)
74
4
6
69
Core revenue
(D)
$ 18,370
$ 18,720
$ 18,297
$ 17,442
$ 16,938
Efficiency ratio
(B/D)
72.39 %
71.20 %
72.30 %
73.93 %
74.84 %
Average earning assets
(E)
1,943,633
1,963,986
1,967,552
1,948,173
1,943,758
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
(C/E)
3.06 %
2.98 %
2.96 %
2.82 %
2.79 %
Average assets
(F)
2,085,537
2,094,569
2,095,200
2,067,211
2,066,757
Average shareholders' equity
(G)
214,212
212,912
208,444
200,734
203,434
Average tangible shareholders' equity
(H)
165,929
164,629
160,161
152,451
155,150
Average diluted shares outstanding (4)
(I)
7,432,162
7,451,718
7,473,184
7,494,828
7,507,739
Core diluted earnings per share
(A/I)
$ 0.57
$ 0.52
$ 0.61
$ 0.46
$ 0.41
Core return on average assets
(A/F)
0.83 %
0.74 %
0.87 %
0.68 %
0.60 %
Core return on average shareholders' equity
(A/G)
8.05 %
7.29 %
8.70 %
6.96 %
6.08 %
Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity
(A/H)
10.40 %
9.43 %
11.32 %
9.17 %
7.97 %
(1) Includes provision for credit losses related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer in the third quarter of 2024
(2) Included in Other professional services in the consolidated statements of income
(3) Surrender fees related to transition from general to separate bank-owned life insurance policies
(4) Whole shares
SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation