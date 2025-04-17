Isabella Bank Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) (the "Company" or "we") reported first quarter 2025 net income of $3.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the first quarter 2025 totaled $4.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share for the same quarter of 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to first quarter 2024, unless otherwise stated)

Return on assets (ROA) of 0.77%, up from 0.61%

Commercial & industrial loan growth of 7%, annualized

Non-maturity deposit growth of 14%, annualized

Net interest margin of 3.06%, up from 2.79%

Annualized net loan recoveries to average loans of 0.02%, compared to net charge-offs of 0.01%

"The Company had a strong first quarter as we expanded net interest margin (NIM), increased fee-based income and continued to improve credit quality," said Jerome Schwind, Chief Executive Officer. "NIM has continued an upward trend since the first quarter of 2024 because of earning asset repricing and a lower cost of funds.

"In addition, our credit quality remains strong, and we have a successful history of collecting even when loans are charged off. In the first quarter, we recovered a significant amount of contractual interest related to nonperforming loans, which improved NIM by four basis points. Additionally, in the first week of April, we fully recovered a $1.6 million overdraft charge that was incurred in the third quarter of 2024. All loans to the overdrawn customer have been paid in full. Our ability to recover funds is a testament to our disciplined approach to credit quality and the strong relationships that we build in the communities we serve."

Schwind said the company also executed a strategy during the quarter to restructure a large portion of our bank-owned life insurance policies into a higher-yielding separate account. "While some new policies were added and accretive in the first quarter," he said, "the full transition and impact is expected by the third quarter 2025. We also have completed a study of all other components of fee-based income, and revenue enhancements are expected to launch by the end of the third quarter 2025.

"We are pleased with our start to 2025," Schwind added. "Our team is committed to our customers and communities, and we continue to focus on our fee businesses, balance sheet management, and credit performance. These strategic priorities drive all areas of revenue and expense control, expanding both return on assets and return on capital for the long term."

FINANCIAL CONDITION (March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Total assets were $2.1 billion, up $16.3 million, primarily due to an increase of $38.7 million in interest bearing cash, $19.0 million in gross securities, and $11.0 million increase in bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) assets, offset by a $60.1 million decrease in advances to mortgage brokers.

Available-for-sale (AFS) securities at fair value were $513.0 million, growing $24.0 million at the end of first quarter 2025. The increase was driven by $40.4 million in purchases of collateralized mortgage obligation securities with a weighted-average yield of 4.56%. Amortization and maturities of $21.1 million partially offset the increase from purchases. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $21.5 million and $26.5 million at the end of the first and fourth quarters, respectively. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total AFS securities decreased to 4% from 5% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the treasury portfolio rapidly approaching maturity and a decrease in market yields. The par value and corresponding book yields that are estimated to mature or pay off by year include: $54.5 million in principal with a weighted-average book yield of 2.34% over the remainder of 2025; $217.4 million at 1.17% in 2026; and $63.4 million at 1.86% in 2027. Some of these securities amortize so the actual principal paydown may differ from these estimates.

Total loans were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter, down $55.8 million mostly due to a $60.1 million decrease in advances to mortgage brokers. However, the decline in this non-core loan product has provided liquidity and the opportunity to refocus on loans that can be recorded on our balance sheet for longer terms and help to mitigate interest rate risk.

Core loans, which excludes advances to mortgage brokers, grew $4.2 million, driven by the commercial real estate (CRE) and commercial and industrial loan portfolios of $4.8 million and $4.3 million, respectively. Loan growth during the first quarter primarily was in the construction, real estate, and hospitality industries. The commercial pipeline is robust, with some anticipated loan closings in the first quarter extended into the second quarter 2025. Residential mortgages increased $6.5 million. Customers are favoring adjustable-rate loans, which are put on the balance sheet rather than sold in the secondary market. Core loan growth during the quarter was offset by a decline in the agricultural and consumer loan portfolios that continue to roll off amid decreasing demand, competition and our adherence to credit quality standards.

The allowance for credit losses decreased $160 thousand to $12.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The decline mostly reflects improvement in historical loss experience, driven by recoveries from three previously charged-off loans in the quarter totaling $136 thousand, which led to an $88 thousand reduction in the allowance. Nonaccrual loan balances decreased $109 thousand to $173 thousand. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.41% compared to 0.40% at the end of fourth quarter 2024.

BOLI assets increased by $11.0 million from December, mostly due to a $10.6 million investment of new policies in a separate account product at the beginning of January. The investment transaction included a surrender of $5.4 million of existing general account policies and redeployment into a separate account BOLI. As part of BOLI restructuring, another $9 million of general account policies will be exchanged for separate account BOLI, which is expected to be completed by the end of third quarter. The separate account BOLI currently yields 5.4%, compared to a weighted-average yield of 2.9% from existing general account policies.

Total deposits were $1.80 billion, increasing $50.8 million, at the end of the first quarter. The growth was driven by the interest-bearing demand, money market, and savings deposits, collectively increasing $60.4 million as we continue to deepen customer relationships. Certificates of Deposit accounts were up $2.6 million, driven by the rate environment.

Tangible book value per share was $22.58 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $21.82. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities reduced tangible book value per share by $2.30 and $2.82 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 45,582 during the first quarter for a value of $1.1 million at an average price of $25.12.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (March 31, 2025 to March 31, 2024 quarterly comparison, unless otherwise noted)

NIM was 3.06%, an increase from 2.98% in the fourth quarter 2024 and from 2.79% in the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter, we recovered the full contractual interest from nonaccruing loans that paid off, which contributed four basis points to NIM. The book yield from securities was 2.20% and 2.25% during the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The yield on loans expanded to 5.71% in the first quarter, up from 5.38% in the same quarter of 2024. Excluding loan recoveries, the yield on loans was 5.65%. The expansion in loan yields was a result of higher rates on new loans and variable rate commercial loans that have, and continue to, reprice. At the end of the first quarter, approximately 39% of commercial loans were fixed at rates lower than current market rates, but the majority will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next four years. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.26%, decreasing from 2.28% in the first quarter of 2024, and 2.38% in the previous quarter, due to reductions to rates in the money market and certificate of deposit products.

The provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2025 was a credit of $107 thousand, which reflects the $160 thousand change in the allowance for credit losses on loans and net recoveries totaling $52 thousand, offset by an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for loan losses in the same period of 2024 was $392 thousand reflecting $265 thousand for specific reserves and $46 thousand in net charge-offs.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, the same as in the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management income increased $40 thousand on relatively flat assets under management (AUM) as compared to AUM in the first quarter of 2024. AUM in the first quarter 2025 decreased 0.22% while the S&P 500 declined 4.6% in the same period. Earnings on BOLI policies increased $129 thousand over the prior year quarter due to new investments in a separate account BOLI. Other noninterest income in the first quarter 2025 included a $55 thousand loss on foreclosed assets, compared to a $69 thousand gain in the first quarter 2024.

Noninterest expenses were $13.3 million in the first quarter 2025 compared to $12.7 million in same quarter of 2024. The change mostly was due to higher compensation and benefit expenses totaling $368 thousand, which reflect annual merit increases in 2025 and more medical insurance claims compared to the first quarter of 2024. Professional services included $121 thousand in legal fees related to our previously announced Nasdaq uplisting application.

Income tax expense was $912 thousand, compared to $511 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and the effective tax rate (ETR) was 19% and 14%, respectively. The ETR in the first quarter 2025 included a one-time expense totaling $166 thousand due to the taxes owed from the lifetime earnings on BOLI policies that were surrendered during the quarter. Excluding the one-time charge, the ETR was 15%, which is higher than the prior year quarter on higher pretax income.

Table Index Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited) A Selected Financial Data B Consolidated Balance Sheets - Quarterly Trend C Consolidated Statements of Income D Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Trend E Average Yields and Costs F Average Balances G Asset Quality Analysis H Consolidated Loan and Deposit Analysis I Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)



Three Months Ended

March 31

2025

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024 PER SHARE

















Basic earnings $ 0.53

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.47

$ 0.42 Diluted earnings 0.53

0.54

0.44

0.46

0.42 Core diluted earnings (1) 0.57

0.52

0.61

0.46

0.41 Dividends 0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28 Book value (2) 29.10

28.32

28.63

27.06

26.80 Tangible book value (2) 22.58

21.82

22.14

20.60

20.35 Market price (2) 23.59

25.99

21.21

18.20

19.40 Common shares outstanding (2) (3) 7,408,010

7,424,893

7,438,720

7,474,016

7,488,101 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3) 7,432,162

7,451,718

7,473,184

7,494,828

7,507,739 PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average total assets 0.77 %

0.76 %

0.62 %

0.68 %

0.61 % Core return on average total assets (1) 0.83 %

0.74 %

0.87 %

0.68 %

0.60 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.48 %

7.47 %

6.26 %

6.97 %

6.19 % Core return on average shareholders' equity (1) 8.05 %

7.29 %

8.70 %

6.96 %

6.08 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 9.65 %

9.66 %

8.15 %

9.19 %

8.12 % Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 10.40 %

9.43 %

11.32 %

9.17 %

7.97 % Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (1) 3.06 %

2.98 %

2.96 %

2.82 %

2.79 % Efficiency ratio (1) 72.39 %

71.20 %

72.30 %

73.93 %

74.84 % Gross loan to deposit ratio (2) 76.07 %

81.48 %

79.93 %

80.22 %

77.22 % Shareholders' equity to total assets (2) 10.25 %

10.08 %

10.11 %

9.82 %

9.75 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (2) 8.14 %

7.95 %

8.00 %

7.65 %

7.58 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

















Wealth assets under management (2) 656,617

658,042

679,858

647,850

660,645 ASSET QUALITY

















Nonaccrual loans (2) 173

282

547

994

1,283 Foreclosed assets (2) 649

544

546

629

579 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (52)

102

1,359

393

46 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.00 %

0.01 %

0.10 %

0.03 %

0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans (2) 0.01 %

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.07 %

0.09 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.04 %

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.08 %

0.09 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (2) 0.93 %

0.91 %

0.89 %

0.95 %

0.98 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2)

















Tier 1 leverage 8.96 %

8.86 %

8.77 %

8.83 %

8.80 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.48 %

12.21 %

12.08 %

12.37 %

12.36 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.48 %

12.21 %

12.08 %

12.37 %

12.36 % Total risk-based capital 15.37 %

15.06 %

14.90 %

15.29 %

15.31 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I (2) At end of period (3) Whole shares

A

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



March 31

2025

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024 ASSETS

















Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 28,786

$ 22,830

$ 27,019

$ 22,690

$ 22,987 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks 40,393

1,712

359

869

2,231 Total cash and cash equivalents 69,179

24,542

27,378

23,559

25,218



















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 513,040

489,029

506,806

505,646

517,585 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,600

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 127

242

504

637

366



















Loans 1,367,724

1,423,571

1,424,283

1,381,636

1,365,508 Less allowance for credit losses 12,735

12,895

12,635

13,095

13,390 Net loans 1,354,989

1,410,676

1,411,648

1,368,541

1,352,118



















Premises and equipment 28,108

27,659

27,674

27,843

27,951 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies 45,833

34,882

34,625

34,382

34,131 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,282

48,283

48,283

48,283

48,284 Other assets 37,429

38,166

37,221

38,486

39,161 Total assets $ 2,102,587

$ 2,086,241

$ 2,106,901

$ 2,060,139

$ 2,057,576 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities

















Demand deposits $ 404,194

$ 416,373

$ 421,493

$ 412,193

$ 413,272 Interest bearing demand deposits 243,939

237,548

228,902

232,660

250,314 Money market deposits 473,138

423,883

471,745

429,150

453,014 Savings 286,399

281,665

276,095

279,847

285,564 Certificates of deposit 390,239

387,591

383,597

368,449

366,143 Total deposits 1,797,909

1,747,060

1,781,832

1,722,299

1,768,307 Short-term borrowings 47,310

53,567

52,434

44,194

42,998 Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

30,000

15,000

45,000

- Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,447

29,424

29,402

29,380

29,357 Total borrowed funds 76,757

112,991

96,836

118,574

72,355



















Other liabilities 12,365

15,914

15,248

17,017

16,240 Total liabilities 1,887,031

1,875,965

1,893,916

1,857,890

1,856,902 Shareholders' equity

















Common stock 125,547

126,224

125,218

126,126

126,656 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 2,508

2,383

3,981

3,951

3,890 Retained earnings 104,940

103,024

101,065

99,808

98,318 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,439)

(21,355)

(17,279)

(27,636)

(28,190) Total shareholders' equity 215,556

210,276

212,985

202,249

200,674 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,102,587

$ 2,086,241

$ 2,106,901

$ 2,060,139

$ 2,057,576

B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31

2025

2024 Interest income





Loans $ 19,348

$ 18,057 Available-for-sale securities 2,643

2,884 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 160

146 Federal funds sold and other 482

293 Total interest income 22,633

21,380 Interest expense





Deposits 7,463

7,163 Short-term borrowings 341

321 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 38

388 Subordinated debt 266

266 Total interest expense 8,108

8,138 Net interest income 14,525

13,242 Provision for credit losses (107)

392 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,632

12,850 Noninterest income





Service charges and fees 1,974

1,933 Wealth management fees 979

939 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies 372

243 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 30

34 Other 173

319 Total noninterest income 3,528

3,468 Noninterest expenses





Compensation and benefits 7,383

7,015 Occupancy and equipment 2,600

2,706 Other professional services 711

513 ATM and debit card fees 486

469 Marketing 459

426 FDIC insurance premiums 303

252 Other 1,357

1,295 Total noninterest expenses 13,299

12,676 Income before income tax expense 4,861

3,642 Income tax expense 912

511 Net income $ 3,949

$ 3,131 Earnings per common share





Basic $ 0.53

$ 0.42 Diluted 0.53

0.42 Cash dividends per common share 0.28

0.28

C

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31

2025

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024 Interest income

















Loans $ 19,348

$ 20,145

$ 20,230

$ 18,863

18,057 Available-for-sale securities 2,643

2,656

2,749

2,804

2,884 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 160

168

168

158

146 Federal funds sold and other 482

200

194

263

293 Total interest income 22,633

23,169

23,341

22,088

21,380 Interest expense

















Deposits 7,463

7,583

7,631

7,313

7,163 Short-term borrowings 341

413

384

321

321 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 38

352

571

638

388 Subordinated debt 266

266

267

266

266 Total interest expense 8,108

8,614

8,853

8,538

8,138 Net interest income 14,525

14,555

14,488

13,550

13,242 Provision for credit losses (107)

376

946

170

392 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,632

14,179

13,542

13,380

12,850 Noninterest income

















Service charges and fees 1,974

2,186

2,133

2,023

1,933 Wealth management fees 979

1,051

1,003

1,048

939 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies 372

259

252

253

243 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 30

75

37

67

34 Other 173

401

103

217

319 Total noninterest income 3,528

3,972

3,528

3,608

3,468 Noninterest expenses

















Compensation and benefits 7,383

7,340

7,251

6,970

7,015 Occupancy and equipment 2,600

2,554

2,645

2,619

2,706 Other professional services 711

584

588

527

513 ATM and debit card fees 486

516

503

487

469 Marketing 459

458

403

425

426 FDIC insurance premiums 303

309

291

280

252 Other 1,357

1,569

1,547

1,587

1,295 Total noninterest expenses 13,299

13,330

13,228

12,895

12,676 Income before income tax expense 4,861

4,821

3,842

4,093

3,642 Income tax expense 912

825

561

612

511 Net income $ 3,949

$ 3,996

$ 3,281

$ 3,481

$ 3,131 Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.53

$ 0.54

$ 0.44

$ 0.47

$ 0.42 Diluted 0.53

0.54

0.44

0.46

0.42 Cash dividends per common share 0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

D

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED)

The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. For analytical purposes, interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Federal Reserve Bank restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

March 31

2025

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024 INTEREST EARNING ASSETS















Loans (1) 5.71 %

5.66 %

5.72 %

5.50 %

5.38 % Available-for-sale securities 2.20 %

2.15 %

2.17 %

2.17 %

2.25 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5.82 %

5.25 %

5.26 %

4.97 %

4.57 % Fed funds sold 4.32 %

4.54 %

5.36 %

5.30 %

5.43 % Other 4.06 %

4.94 %

5.18 %

7.38 %

4.66 % Total interest earning assets 4.75 %

4.72 %

4.75 %

4.59 %

4.47 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

















Interest bearing demand deposits 0.41 %

0.36 %

0.28 %

0.30 %

0.33 % Money market deposits 2.58 %

2.71 %

2.77 %

2.85 %

2.86 % Savings 0.76 %

0.64 %

0.61 %

0.56 %

0.47 % Certificates of deposit 3.93 %

4.07 %

4.13 %

4.01 %

3.84 % Short-term borrowings 3.18 %

3.22 %

3.17 %

3.18 %

3.17 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4.53 %

4.88 %

5.52 %

5.55 %

5.54 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 3.62 %

3.62 %

3.62 %

3.63 %

3.63 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2.26 %

2.38 %

2.42 %

2.38 %

2.28 % Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2) 3.06 %

2.98 %

2.96 %

2.82 %

2.79 %



















Net interest spread 2.49 %

2.34 %

2.33 %

2.21 %

2.19 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans (2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

E

AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31

2025

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024 INTEREST EARNING ASSETS













Loans (1) $ 1,370,765

$ 1,412,578

$ 1,403,810

$ 1,375,523

$ 1,348,749 Available-for-sale securities (2) 514,479

522,733

536,379

545,827

557,030 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,011

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762 Fed funds sold 4

8

4

7

7 Other (3) 47,374

15,905

14,597

14,054

25,210 Total interest earning assets 1,943,633

1,963,986

1,967,552

1,948,173

1,943,758 NONEARNING ASSETS

















Allowance for credit losses (12,884)

(12,598)

(13,125)

(13,431)

(13,100) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 23,899

22,800

25,903

23,931

24,018 Premises and equipment 27,962

27,773

27,868

27,999

28,022 Other assets 102,927

92,608

87,002

80,539

84,059 Total assets $ 2,085,537

$ 2,094,569

$ 2,095,200

$ 2,067,211

$ 2,066,757 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 240,860

$ 232,271

$ 232,018

$ 238,866

$ 245,299 Money market deposits 460,663

436,235

451,216

434,061

451,476 Savings 286,364

276,856

274,828

283,605

282,971 Certificates of deposit 387,820

386,871

375,936

366,440

357,541 Short-term borrowings 43,563

50,862

48,304

40,609

40,623 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,333

28,261

40,435

45,494

27,692 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,433

29,410

29,388

29,365

29,342 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,452,036

1,440,766

1,452,125

1,438,440

1,434,944 NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 403,024

425,116

418,973

411,282

412,228 Other liabilities 16,265

15,775

15,658

16,755

16,151 Shareholders' equity 214,212

212,912

208,444

200,734

203,434 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,085,537

$ 2,094,569

$ 2,095,200

$ 2,067,211

$ 2,066,757

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans (2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost (3) Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter

F

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)

The following table outlines our quarter-to-date asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:



March 31

2025

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024 NONPERFORMING ASSETS

















Commercial and industrial $ -

$ -

$ 120

$ 271

$ 567 Commercial real estate -

-

-

-

234 Agricultural -

-

-

167

189 Residential real estate 173

282

427

556

293 Consumer -

-

-

-

- Total nonaccrual loans 173

282

547

994

1,283 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 26

19

64

15

- Total nonperforming loans 199

301

611

1,009

1,283 Foreclosed assets 649

544

546

629

579 Debt securities -

-

12

12

12 Total nonperforming assets $ 848

$ 845

$ 1,169

$ 1,650

$ 1,874 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.01 %

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.07 %

0.09 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 %

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.08 %

0.09 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual loans (1) N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

















Allowance at beginning of period $ 12,895

$ 12,635

$ 13,095

$ 13,390

$ 13,108 Charge-offs 172

299

1,767

527

191 Recoveries 224

197

408

134

145 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (52)

102

1,359

393

46 Provision for credit losses - loans (212)

362

899

98

328 Allowance at end of period $ 12,735

$ 12,895

$ 12,635

$ 13,095

$ 13,390 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.93 %

0.91 %

0.89 %

0.95 %

0.98 % Reserve for unfunded commitments 617

512

498

450

379 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 105

14

47

72

64 Reserve to unfunded commitments 0.14 %

0.15 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.11 % NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)

















Commercial and industrial $ (80)

$ 13

$ (6)

$ 334

$ (2) Commercial real estate (2)

(2)

(318)

(29)

(6) Agricultural -

(4)

-

-

(2) Residential real estate (13)

(16)

(20)

(19)

(63) Consumer 43

111

1,703

107

119 Total $ (52)

$ 102

$ 1,359

$ 393

$ 46 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date annualized to average loans) (0.02) %

0.03 %

0.39 %

0.11 %

0.01 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date annualized to average loans) (0.02) %

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.00 %

0.01 % DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS

















Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 5,555

$ 5,682

$ 2,226

$ 1,484

$ 7,938 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 26

19

64

15

- Total accruing past due loans 5,581

5,701

2,290

1,499

7,938 Nonaccrual loans 173

282

547

994

1,283 Total past due and nonaccrual loans $ 5,754

$ 5,983

$ 2,837

$ 2,493

$ 9,221

(1) N/M: Not meaningful

G

CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)

Loan Analysis



March 31

2025

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

Annualized Growth %

Quarter to Date Commercial and industrial $ 249,220

$ 244,894

$ 240,589

$ 238,245

$ 226,281

7.07 % Commercial real estate 552,234

547,447

547,038

547,005

561,123

3.50 % Advances to mortgage brokers 3,015

63,080

76,187

39,300

29,688

N/M Agricultural 94,359

99,694

96,794

94,996

93,695

(21.41) % Total commercial loans 898,828

955,115

960,608

919,546

910,787

(23.57) % Residential real estate 387,348

380,872

369,846

365,188

356,658

6.80 % Consumer 81,548

87,584

93,829

96,902

98,063

(27.57) % Gross loans $ 1,367,724

$ 1,423,571

$ 1,424,283

$ 1,381,636

$ 1,365,508

(15.69) %



Deposit Analysis



March 31

2025

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

Annualized Growth %

Quarter to Date Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 404,194

$ 416,373

$ 421,493

$ 412,193

$ 413,272

(11.70) % Interest bearing demand deposits 243,939

237,548

228,902

232,660

250,314

10.76 % Money market deposits 473,138

423,883

471,745

429,150

453,014

46.48 % Savings 286,399

281,665

276,095

279,847

285,564

6.72 % Certificates of deposit 390,239

387,591

383,597

368,449

366,143

2.73 % Total deposits $ 1,797,909

$ 1,747,060

$ 1,781,832

$ 1,722,299

$ 1,768,307

11.64 %

H

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts and ratios)





Three Months Ended



March 31

2025

December 31

2024

September 30

2024

June 30

2024

March 31

2024 Net income

$ 3,949

$ 3,996

$ 3,281

$ 3,481

$ 3,131 Nonrecurring items



















Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

(55)

74

4

6

69 Overdraft (charge-off) recoveries (1)

-

66

(1,622)

-

- Profitability initiative cost

-

(23)

-

-

- Legal fees related to Nasdaq (2)

(121)

-

-

-

- Income tax impact

37

(25)

340

(1)

(14) Tax expense on bank-owned life insurance surrender (3)

(166)

-

-

-

- Total nonrecurring items

(305)

92

(1,278)

5

55 Core net income (A) $ 4,254

$ 3,904

$ 4,559

$ 3,476

$ 3,076





















Noninterest expenses

$ 13,299

$ 13,330

$ 13,228

$ 12,895

$ 12,676 Amortization of acquisition intangibles

1

1

-

1

- Core noninterest expense (B) $ 13,298

$ 13,329

$ 13,228

$ 12,894

$ 12,676





















Net interest income

$ 14,525

$ 14,555

$ 14,488

$ 13,550

$ 13,242 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin

184

213

232

237

246 Net interest income (FTE) (C) 14,709

14,768

14,720

13,787

13,488 Noninterest income

3,528

3,972

3,528

3,608

3,468 Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio

78

54

53

53

51 Core revenue (FTE)

18,315

18,794

18,301

17,448

17,007 Nonrecurring items



















Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

(55)

74

4

6

69 Total nonrecurring items

(55)

74

4

6

69 Core revenue (D) $ 18,370

$ 18,720

$ 18,297

$ 17,442

$ 16,938 Efficiency ratio (B/D) 72.39 %

71.20 %

72.30 %

73.93 %

74.84 %





















Average earning assets (E) 1,943,633

1,963,986

1,967,552

1,948,173

1,943,758 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (C/E) 3.06 %

2.98 %

2.96 %

2.82 %

2.79 %





















Average assets (F) 2,085,537

2,094,569

2,095,200

2,067,211

2,066,757 Average shareholders' equity (G) 214,212

212,912

208,444

200,734

203,434 Average tangible shareholders' equity (H) 165,929

164,629

160,161

152,451

155,150 Average diluted shares outstanding (4) (I) 7,432,162

7,451,718

7,473,184

7,494,828

7,507,739





















Core diluted earnings per share (A/I) $ 0.57

$ 0.52

$ 0.61

$ 0.46

$ 0.41 Core return on average assets (A/F) 0.83 %

0.74 %

0.87 %

0.68 %

0.60 % Core return on average shareholders' equity (A/G) 8.05 %

7.29 %

8.70 %

6.96 %

6.08 % Core return on average tangible shareholders' equity (A/H) 10.40 %

9.43 %

11.32 %

9.17 %

7.97 %

(1) Includes provision for credit losses related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer in the third quarter of 2024 (2) Included in Other professional services in the consolidated statements of income (3) Surrender fees related to transition from general to separate bank-owned life insurance policies (4) Whole shares

