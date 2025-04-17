Anzeige
Bancfirst Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $56.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $50.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended March 31, 2025 increased to $115.9 million compared to $106.1 million for the same period in 2024. Higher loan volume along with general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was unchanged at 3.70% for both the first quarter of 2025 and 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $49.0 million compared to $44.9 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to first quarter last year.

Noninterest expense grew to $92.2 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2025 compared to $82.8 million in the same quarter in 2024. The Company recorded a $4.4 million expense related to the disposition of certain equity investments no longer permissible under the Volcker rule which prohibits banks with more than $10 billion in assets from holding certain private equity investments. Additionally, the increase in noninterest expense was augmented by growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.1 million.

At March 31, 2025, the Company's total assets were $14.0 billion, an increase of $483.7 million from December 31, 2024. Loans grew $69.6 million from December 31, 2024, totaling $8.1 billion at March 31, 2025. Deposits totaled $12.1 billion, an increase of $408.2 million from year-end 2024. Sweep accounts totaled $5.5 billion at March 31, 2025, up $324.6 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.7 billion, an increase of $51.6 million from the end of 2024.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $56.4 million, representing 0.70% of total loans at March 31, 2025, down slightly from 0.72% at year-end 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2025, unchanged from December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $503,000 for the quarter compared to $3.5 million for the first quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company continues to perform fundamentally well; however, the current bond and equity market volatility presents a unique backdrop. The ultimate impact on our region's economy, our customers and, thus, credit quality remains to be seen. We are cautious in our outlook for the remainder of the year with the likelihood of an economic slowdown increasing and, as a result, our reserve for credit losses as a percentage of loans is unchanged from year-end 2024."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

For additional information call:
Hannah Andrus, Chief Financial Officer at (405) 218-4174 or
David Harlow, Chief Executive Officer at (405) 270-1082.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2025


2024


2024


2024


2024



1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:











Net interest income


$ 115,949


$ 115,917


$ 114,957


$ 109,896


$ 106,104

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses


1,586


(1,400)


3,031


3,358


4,015

Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


5,539


5,551


5,672


5,490


5,088

Service charges on deposits


16,804


18,133


17,723


17,280


16,428

Securities transactions


(333)


355


(308)


317


(267)

Sales of loans


636


731


721


733


491

Insurance commissions


10,410


7,914


9,391


6,668


9,455

Cash management


10,051


9,221


9,189


9,149


8,651

Other


5,787


5,114


6,324


4,307


5,054

Total noninterest income


48,894


47,019


48,712


43,944


44,900












Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


54,593


54,327


54,215


51,928


51,528

Occupancy expense, net


5,753


5,977


5,776


5,233


5,206

Depreciation


4,808


4,593


4,482


4,504


4,556

Amortization of intangible assets


886


887


886


887


886

Data processing services


2,892


2,726


2,720


2,696


2,616

Net expense from other real estate owned


2,658


6,446


2,751


1,656


2,202

Marketing and business promotion


2,461


2,719


2,168


2,246


2,256

Deposit insurance


1,725


1,653


1,645


1,614


1,438

Other


16,403


13,007


12,091


14,552


12,091

Total noninterest expense


92,179


92,335


86,734


85,316


82,779

Income before income taxes


71,078


72,001


73,904


65,166


64,210

Income tax expense


14,966


15,525


15,001


14,525


13,876

Net income


$ 56,112


$ 56,476


$ 58,903


$ 50,641


$ 50,334

Per Common Share Data:











Net income-basic


$ 1.69


$ 1.71


$ 1.78


$ 1.53


$ 1.53

Net income-diluted


1.67


1.68


1.75


1.51


1.50

Cash dividends declared


0.46


0.46


0.46


0.43


0.43

Common shares outstanding


33,241,564


33,216,519


33,122,689


33,022,124


32,966,678

Average common shares outstanding -











Basic


33,130,938


33,172,530


33,097,164


33,001,180


32,947,983

Diluted


33,667,023


33,750,993


33,646,549


33,525,061


33,513,412

Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets


1.66 %


1.67 %


1.80 %


1.61 %


1.63 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


13.85


14.04


15.14


13.72


13.96

Net interest margin


3.70


3.68


3.78


3.76


3.70

Efficiency ratio


55.92


56.67


52.99


55.46


54.82

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2025


2024


2024


2024


2024



1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets


$ 14,038,055


$ 13,554,314


$ 13,313,482


$ 12,737,318


$ 12,602,425

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


3,706,328


3,315,932


2,743,578


2,299,019


2,341,604

Debt securities


1,167,441


1,211,754


1,376,913


1,441,365


1,534,651

Total loans


8,102,810


8,033,183


8,188,202


8,054,856


7,787,857

Allowance for credit losses


(100,455)


(99,497)


(101,882)


(99,626)


(97,267)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


4,027,797


3,907,060


3,858,670


3,815,818


3,849,807

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits


5,393,995


5,231,327


5,122,457


4,930,853


4,901,081

Savings deposits


1,174,685


1,110,020


1,082,855


1,084,266


1,076,181

Time deposits


1,530,273


1,470,139


1,410,370


1,184,665


1,082,552

Total deposits


12,126,750


11,718,546


11,474,352


11,015,602


10,909,621

Stockholders' equity


1,672,827


1,621,187


1,584,575


1,512,492


1,469,312

Book value per common share


50.32


48.81


47.84


45.80


44.57

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)


44.47


42.92


41.91


39.83


38.56

Balance Sheet Ratios:











Average loans to deposits


68.08 %


69.63 %


72.27 %


72.25 %


71.97 %

Average earning assets to total assets


93.10


93.14


93.02


92.77


92.67

Average stockholders' equity to average assets


12.00


11.87


11.88


11.71


11.65

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$ 5,120


$ 7,739


$ 4,628


$ 4,280


$ 6,332

Nonaccrual loans (3)


56,371


57,984


45,481


44,021


41,996

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


35,542


33,665


39,519


38,497


35,116

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.70 %


0.72 %


0.56 %


0.55 %


0.54 %

Allowance to total loans


1.24


1.24


1.24


1.24


1.25

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


178.20


171.59


224.01


226.32


231.61

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.01


0.01


0.01


0.01


0.05












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):


















Stockholders' equity


$ 1,672,827


$ 1,621,187


$ 1,584,575


$ 1,512,492


$ 1,469,312

Less goodwill


182,263


182,263


182,263


182,263


182,263

Less intangible assets, net


12,272


13,158


14,045


14,931


15,818

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$ 1,478,292


$ 1,425,766


$ 1,388,267


$ 1,315,298


$ 1,271,231

Common shares outstanding


33,241,564


33,216,519


33,122,689


33,022,124


32,966,678

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$ 44.47


$ 42.92


$ 41.91


$ 39.83


$ 38.56












(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $9.2 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025.

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025





Interest


Average



Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS

Earning assets:







Loans

$ 8,050,816


$ 137,178


6.91

%

Securities - taxable

1,195,306


7,006


2.38


Securities - tax exempt

2,192


22


4.13


Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,492,467


38,468


4.47


Total earning assets

12,740,781


182,674


5.81









Nonearning assets:







Cash and due from banks

214,859






Interest receivable and other assets

828,449






Allowance for credit losses

(99,703)






Total nonearning assets

943,605






Total assets

$ 13,684,386













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:







Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 5,302,584


$ 40,720


3.11

%

Savings deposits

1,138,173


8,900


3.17


Time deposits

1,494,885


15,870


4.31


Short-term borrowings

643


7


4.36


Subordinated debt

86,162


1,030


4.85


Total interest bearing liabilities

8,022,447


66,527


3.36









Interest free funds:







Noninterest bearing deposits

3,889,812






Interest payable and other liabilities

129,460






Stockholders' equity

1,642,667






Total interest free funds

5,661,939






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 13,684,386






Net interest income



$ 116,147




Net interest spread





2.45

%

Effect of interest free funds





1.25

%

Net interest margin





3.70

%

SOURCE BancFirst

