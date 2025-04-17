Bancfirst Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $56.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $50.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended March 31, 2025 increased to $115.9 million compared to $106.1 million for the same period in 2024. Higher loan volume along with general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was unchanged at 3.70% for both the first quarter of 2025 and 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $49.0 million compared to $44.9 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to first quarter last year.

Noninterest expense grew to $92.2 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2025 compared to $82.8 million in the same quarter in 2024. The Company recorded a $4.4 million expense related to the disposition of certain equity investments no longer permissible under the Volcker rule which prohibits banks with more than $10 billion in assets from holding certain private equity investments. Additionally, the increase in noninterest expense was augmented by growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.1 million.

At March 31, 2025, the Company's total assets were $14.0 billion, an increase of $483.7 million from December 31, 2024. Loans grew $69.6 million from December 31, 2024, totaling $8.1 billion at March 31, 2025. Deposits totaled $12.1 billion, an increase of $408.2 million from year-end 2024. Sweep accounts totaled $5.5 billion at March 31, 2025, up $324.6 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.7 billion, an increase of $51.6 million from the end of 2024.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $56.4 million, representing 0.70% of total loans at March 31, 2025, down slightly from 0.72% at year-end 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2025, unchanged from December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $503,000 for the quarter compared to $3.5 million for the first quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company continues to perform fundamentally well; however, the current bond and equity market volatility presents a unique backdrop. The ultimate impact on our region's economy, our customers and, thus, credit quality remains to be seen. We are cautious in our outlook for the remainder of the year with the likelihood of an economic slowdown increasing and, as a result, our reserve for credit losses as a percentage of loans is unchanged from year-end 2024."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

For additional information call:

Hannah Andrus, Chief Financial Officer at (405) 218-4174 or

David Harlow, Chief Executive Officer at (405) 270-1082.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2025

2024

2024

2024

2024



1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 115,949

$ 115,917

$ 114,957

$ 109,896

$ 106,104 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

1,586

(1,400)

3,031

3,358

4,015 Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

5,539

5,551

5,672

5,490

5,088 Service charges on deposits

16,804

18,133

17,723

17,280

16,428 Securities transactions

(333)

355

(308)

317

(267) Sales of loans

636

731

721

733

491 Insurance commissions

10,410

7,914

9,391

6,668

9,455 Cash management

10,051

9,221

9,189

9,149

8,651 Other

5,787

5,114

6,324

4,307

5,054 Total noninterest income

48,894

47,019

48,712

43,944

44,900





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

54,593

54,327

54,215

51,928

51,528 Occupancy expense, net

5,753

5,977

5,776

5,233

5,206 Depreciation

4,808

4,593

4,482

4,504

4,556 Amortization of intangible assets

886

887

886

887

886 Data processing services

2,892

2,726

2,720

2,696

2,616 Net expense from other real estate owned

2,658

6,446

2,751

1,656

2,202 Marketing and business promotion

2,461

2,719

2,168

2,246

2,256 Deposit insurance

1,725

1,653

1,645

1,614

1,438 Other

16,403

13,007

12,091

14,552

12,091 Total noninterest expense

92,179

92,335

86,734

85,316

82,779 Income before income taxes

71,078

72,001

73,904

65,166

64,210 Income tax expense

14,966

15,525

15,001

14,525

13,876 Net income

$ 56,112

$ 56,476

$ 58,903

$ 50,641

$ 50,334 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.69

$ 1.71

$ 1.78

$ 1.53

$ 1.53 Net income-diluted

1.67

1.68

1.75

1.51

1.50 Cash dividends declared

0.46

0.46

0.46

0.43

0.43 Common shares outstanding

33,241,564

33,216,519

33,122,689

33,022,124

32,966,678 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

33,130,938

33,172,530

33,097,164

33,001,180

32,947,983 Diluted

33,667,023

33,750,993

33,646,549

33,525,061

33,513,412 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.66 %

1.67 %

1.80 %

1.61 %

1.63 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.85

14.04

15.14

13.72

13.96 Net interest margin

3.70

3.68

3.78

3.76

3.70 Efficiency ratio

55.92

56.67

52.99

55.46

54.82

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2025

2024

2024

2024

2024



1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 14,038,055

$ 13,554,314

$ 13,313,482

$ 12,737,318

$ 12,602,425 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

3,706,328

3,315,932

2,743,578

2,299,019

2,341,604 Debt securities

1,167,441

1,211,754

1,376,913

1,441,365

1,534,651 Total loans

8,102,810

8,033,183

8,188,202

8,054,856

7,787,857 Allowance for credit losses

(100,455)

(99,497)

(101,882)

(99,626)

(97,267) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,027,797

3,907,060

3,858,670

3,815,818

3,849,807 Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,393,995

5,231,327

5,122,457

4,930,853

4,901,081 Savings deposits

1,174,685

1,110,020

1,082,855

1,084,266

1,076,181 Time deposits

1,530,273

1,470,139

1,410,370

1,184,665

1,082,552 Total deposits

12,126,750

11,718,546

11,474,352

11,015,602

10,909,621 Stockholders' equity

1,672,827

1,621,187

1,584,575

1,512,492

1,469,312 Book value per common share

50.32

48.81

47.84

45.80

44.57 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

44.47

42.92

41.91

39.83

38.56 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

68.08 %

69.63 %

72.27 %

72.25 %

71.97 % Average earning assets to total assets

93.10

93.14

93.02

92.77

92.67 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

12.00

11.87

11.88

11.71

11.65 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 5,120

$ 7,739

$ 4,628

$ 4,280

$ 6,332 Nonaccrual loans (3)

56,371

57,984

45,481

44,021

41,996 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

35,542

33,665

39,519

38,497

35,116 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.70 %

0.72 %

0.56 %

0.55 %

0.54 % Allowance to total loans

1.24

1.24

1.24

1.24

1.25 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

178.20

171.59

224.01

226.32

231.61 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.05





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,672,827

$ 1,621,187

$ 1,584,575

$ 1,512,492

$ 1,469,312 Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263 Less intangible assets, net

12,272

13,158

14,045

14,931

15,818 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,478,292

$ 1,425,766

$ 1,388,267

$ 1,315,298

$ 1,271,231 Common shares outstanding

33,241,564

33,216,519

33,122,689

33,022,124

32,966,678 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 44.47

$ 42.92

$ 41.91

$ 39.83

$ 38.56























(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $9.2 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025.

BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets And Interest Margin Analysis Taxable Equivalent Basis (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)















Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025







Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS Earning assets:











Loans $ 8,050,816

$ 137,178

6.91 % Securities - taxable 1,195,306

7,006

2.38

Securities - tax exempt 2,192

22

4.13

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS 3,492,467

38,468

4.47

Total earning assets 12,740,781

182,674

5.81















Nonearning assets:











Cash and due from banks 214,859









Interest receivable and other assets 828,449









Allowance for credit losses (99,703)









Total nonearning assets 943,605









Total assets $ 13,684,386























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:











Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits $ 5,302,584

$ 40,720

3.11 % Savings deposits 1,138,173

8,900

3.17

Time deposits 1,494,885

15,870

4.31

Short-term borrowings 643

7

4.36

Subordinated debt 86,162

1,030

4.85

Total interest bearing liabilities 8,022,447

66,527

3.36















Interest free funds:











Noninterest bearing deposits 3,889,812









Interest payable and other liabilities 129,460









Stockholders' equity 1,642,667









Total interest free funds 5,661,939









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,684,386









Net interest income



$ 116,147





Net interest spread







2.45 % Effect of interest free funds







1.25 % Net interest margin







3.70 %

