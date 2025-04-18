Scientists have tested the performance of floating PV panels at a height of 800 mm and 250 mm above their floating structures. Their thermal and electrical performance was compared to that of a reference land-based system and the highest panel was found to show the greatest cooling effect. Researchers from Malaysia's Curtin University have compared the thermal behavior of floating PV (FPV) with different heights, also benchmarking it against a land-based system. "We analyze those in a real-world environment," corresponding author Ramanan C. J. told pv magazine. "This study experimentally validates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...