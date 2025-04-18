eCig Click Questions Impact of £10 Million Trading Standards Crackdown on Illicit Tobacco and Vaping Trade

MANCHESTER, England, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the UK government's announcement of a £10 million funding package for Trading Standards to tackle illicit tobacco and vape sales, leading independent vaping platform eCig Click is raising questions about the strategy's long-term effectiveness and value for money.

While the funding is meant to combat the sale of illegal products, eCig Click warns that the scale and complexity of the illicit market may render the investment insufficient and misguided.

Estimates suggest the UK loses tens of millions in tax revenue each year due to underground sales of vapes and tobacco - losses driven by overregulation, rising prices, and weak enforcement. In this context, the £10 million split between tobacco and vape enforcement could be seen as symbolic rather than systemic.

"This announcement may generate headlines, but does it address the root causes behind illicit sales?" saidJonny Carden, a spokesperson for eCig Click. "When regulated access is restricted and prices soar, black market operators fill the gap. Enforcement alone doesn't fix flawed policy."

The vaping industry has long called for balanced regulation, warning that excessive restrictions on legal products can unintentionally bolster the illegal market, putting consumers - especially youth - at greater risk. eCig Click cautions that restricting legal access without offering safe alternatives may exacerbate the very issues enforcement aims to solve.

eCig Click also questions whether on-the-ground enforcement is sustainable. With Trading Standards already stretched and local budgets tight, the impact of short-term crackdowns remains unclear.

"Without comprehensive reform - combining smart regulation, fair taxation, and public education - enforcement may treat the symptoms, not the cause," Carden added. "We need a policy that reflects market realities, not just news releases."

As further vaping restrictions are expected in 2025, eCig Click urges policymakers to ensure enforcement is part of an evidence-led approach - one that includes economic modelling, consumer behaviour analysis, and input from responsible industry voices.

