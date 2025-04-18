CerraCap Ventures Levels Up with Tyler Barth Joining as General Partner for New Growth Fund

CerraCap Ventures, the global VC firm celebrated for its innovative, data-driven investments in game-changing technologies, is amped to launch its first-ever Growth Fund (CGF). The fund is laser-focused on catapulting CerraCap's standout companies toward rapid market leadership and impactful exits. With this bold expansion, CerraCap proudly welcomes industry dynamo Tyler Barth as a General Partner.

Barth isn't your typical investor-he's a seasoned pro with over twenty years of experience igniting growth strategies, pioneering investments, and building vibrant business communities. As the visionary behind Legacy House Management, Barth's strategic mojo has powered partnerships with big hitters like Inception Financial, Sony Corporation, and Crosswind Financial. His appointment marks an exciting leap forward in CerraCap's drive to scale transformative brands across pivotal sectors.

"We're beyond excited to welcome Tyler aboard," said Saurabh Suri, Managing Partner at CerraCap Ventures. "Launching the Growth Fund opens an exhilarating new chapter for us. Tyler's global vision, combined with his passion for impact-driven investments, is exactly what we need to supercharge mission-aligned companies into true market leaders."

Tyler Barth is renowned for his vibrant approach to community building and leveraging expansive global networks across education, finance, mobility, energy, entertainment, media, technology, and consumer brands. A dedicated advocate for sustainability and ethical innovation, Barth seeks out businesses shaking things up with purpose-driven solutions. Previously, Barth advised Guggenheim Partners' Global CIO for over a decade and significantly elevated Blue Microphones, guiding the brand through its successful acquisition by Logitech.

Beyond business, Barth is deeply committed to philanthropy, having championed global health initiatives and cancer research for over three decades, collaborating with renowned organizations such as The Prostate Cancer Foundation, City of Hope, Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project, and the V Foundation.

"Over the years, I have been deeply impressed by the exceptional team at CerraCap Ventures - individuals I am honored to collaborate with in pursuit of meaningful impact. Joining this powerhouse comes at a pivotal moment in the market. The Growth Fund is teeming with opportunities in defense, cyber, mobility, and health-tech. Let's do some great business and power companies across these verticals to driving real, global change.!" shared Tyler Barth, GP of CerraCap Growth Fund.

With CerraCap's Growth Fund now live, the firm continues its legacy of backing visionary entrepreneurs, expanding its market presence, and providing dynamic later-stage investment opportunities. Tyler Barth's arrival underscores CerraCap's forward-looking approach and unwavering dedication to impactful partnerships that spark significant growth and positive change.

About CerraCap Ventures

CerraCap Ventures, a Global Venture Capital fund headquartered in Southern California, dedicated to early-stage and growth stage technology investments in enterprise (B2B) solutions focused on the new fundamentals of the digital age - Enterprise AI, Cyber Security and Healthcare. It enables rapid growth of technology startups leveraging its unique Sales & Scale business model, driving revenue from large enterprises into its portfolio companies. For more information, visit http://www.cerracap.com

