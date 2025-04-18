Korean researchers have fabricated a CIGS cell with a 90 µm-thick UTG provided by Korean specialist Unique Technology Integral. The device also utilizes a cadmium-free buffer layer made of zinc oxide and magnesium oxide, instead of commonly used cadmium sulfide. Scientists at the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) have developed a copper, indium, gallium and diselenide (CIGS) solar cell with ultra-thin glass (UTG), an emerging substrate known for its exceptional flexibility and stability. "We achieved an impressive record device efficiency of over 17% for cadmium-free flexible solar cells ...

