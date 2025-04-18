A team at ETH Zurich has patented a new algorithm for grid-forming inverters that keeps frequencies stable while protecting the devices from damage. Its novelty relies on considering frequency, voltage, and current separately. From pv magazine Germany A research team from Swiss research institute ETH Zurich has created a new algorithm for operating inverters in a grid-forming mode. The patented algorithm operates the inverter as a voltage source. This is important when short circuits and voltage drops significantly complicate grid operation. Until now, power plants in which a steam turbine drives ...

