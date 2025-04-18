WeTrade Secures CySEC Licence, Strengthening Trust and Security in Global Trading

WeTrade Group, a leading multi-asset brokerage firm, has reached a major milestone by obtaining a new regulatory licence (licence number: 453/25) from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). This achievement underscores WeTrade's unwavering dedication to client security, transparency, and regulatory compliance, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted global trading platform.

Leveraging Cyprus as a Strategic Hub

Securing the CySEC licence marks a pivotal step in WeTrade's global growth strategy. With the licence granted to the subsidiary WeTrade International CY Ltd, Cyprus will serve as WeTrade's strategic hub for expanding its presence in the European Union, this positions WeTrade to offer enhanced services tailored specifically for EU clients, in full compliance with applicable European market regulations.

With this strategic base, WeTrade is well-positioned to introduce more tailored services, expand its product offerings, and develop key partnerships across the EU. While this development strengthens WeTrade's global vision, it also reinforces the company's commitment to safety, transparency, and operating within the highest regulatory standards.

A Message from WeTrade

George Miltiadou, CEO of WeTrade, shared his enthusiasm for this milestone:

"Receiving the CySEC licence is a major step forward for WeTrade. This achievement reinforces our promise to provide a secure and fully regulated trading environment across the globe. Our clients can always trade with confidence, knowing they are working with a broker they can trust."

In Trust We Trade - A Commitment to Global Growth

This licence marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. WeTrade remains focused on expanding its regulatory footprint, securing additional licences, and growing its presence in new markets. With a firm commitment to safety, transparency, and innovation, WeTrade continues to enhance its services and deliver a best-in-class trading experience.

For more information, visit www.wetradebroker.com.

About WeTrade

Founded in 2015, WeTrade is an award-winning global broker offering online trading services across a range of CFD instruments. Committed to trust and client success, WeTrade provides secure, accessible solutions and exclusive programmes like WeTrade Exclusive, which includes:

WeTrade Honours - a premium membership offering cash rewards of up to $118,000;

WeTrade Rewards - the industry's first loyalty programme for redeeming luxurious products; WeTrade Wallet - an e-wallet that allows clients to earn up to 7x more Reward Points.

At WeTrade, we're making trading not just successful, but rewarding.

Contact Details

Organization: WeTrade

Contact Person Name: CHONG PEI ZHOU

Website: https://www.wetradebroker.com/

Email: contactus@wetradebroker.com

City: Kingstown

Country: Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

