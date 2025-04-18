Smith and Sons Chimney Expands Comprehensive Home Services Division Across the U.S.

Smith and Sons Chimney is expanding its footprint in residential home maintenance with a full suite of services including chimney sweeping and repair, air duct and dryer vent cleaning, and roofing services. Known for its decades-long expertise and commitment to safety and quality, Smith and Sons Chimney continues to evolve to meet the needs of homeowners across the country.

Smith and Sons Chimney, a respected name in chimney services for over 20 years, has announced a significant expansion of its home services division. Having built a legacy around quality chimney care, the company now offers homeowners access to a broader range of essential services including air duct cleaning, dryer vent maintenance, and professional roofing solutions. This expansion reinforces the company's commitment to full-spectrum home safety, energy efficiency, and structural reliability.

With the demand for dependable and professional home services continuing to rise, Smith and Sons Chimney positions itself as a trusted one-stop provider for critical residential maintenance. Every service is backed by certified technicians, modern tools, and a consistent customer-first approach.

Air Duct Cleaning

Indoor air quality plays a crucial role in the health and comfort of any home. Smith and Sons Chimney offers comprehensive air duct cleaning designed to remove harmful contaminants such as dust, pet dander, mold spores, and allergens that accumulate over time. These particles can circulate through HVAC systems, affecting the respiratory health of occupants and reducing system performance. Utilizing industry-standard equipment and thorough inspection protocols, the company restores optimal airflow, reduces utility waste, and promotes a healthier living environment.

Dryer Vent Cleaning

Lint-clogged dryer vents are among the leading causes of residential fires in the U.S. Recognizing this, Smith and Sons Chimney delivers detailed dryer vent cleaning services that go beyond surface-level maintenance. Technicians inspect vent pathways, remove accumulated debris, and restore safe, efficient operation to prevent overheating, reduce energy bills, and extend the lifespan of appliances. Routine dryer vent cleaning also reduces drying times and enhances home safety.

Roofing Services

The roof is a home's first line of defense against the elements. Whether dealing with aging materials, storm damage, or insulation issues, Smith and Sons Chimney provides expert roofing inspections, repairs, and complete roof replacements. Their services cover everything from shingle and tile roofs to flat roof systems, with leak detection, underlayment upgrades, and flashing restoration handled with care and craftsmanship. All roofing projects follow local code requirements and are delivered with attention to both function and appearance.

Chimney Sweep and Repair

A legacy service of Smith and Sons Chimney, the company's chimney sweep and repair offering continues to be its hallmark. Technicians perform detailed inspections, soot and creosote removal, flue cleaning, and camera diagnostics to identify potential hazards. Repair services cover masonry cracks, damaged liners, crown deterioration, and more. These services help prevent chimney fires, carbon monoxide exposure, and poor ventilation. The team uses certified equipment and adheres to NFPA safety standards for every service call.

Commitment to Quality, Safety, and Professionalism

Smith and Sons Chimney has established a reputation for thorough, dependable service across all offered categories. Each technician is licensed, insured, and trained in the latest residential maintenance methods. Equipment is EPA-compliant, and processes are aligned with NADCA air duct guidelines, NFPA chimney regulations, and OSHA roofing safety standards.

In addition to on-site excellence, the company offers digital service documentation, transparent quotes, real-time appointment tracking, and post-service follow-ups to ensure client satisfaction. Customers can expect same-day or next-day service in most areas, supported by a responsive customer care team and user-friendly online booking.

About Smith and Sons Chimney

Smith and Sons Chimney is a national home service provider with a strong foundation in chimney sweeping and repair. Now offering expanded services in air duct cleaning, dryer vent safety, and roofing, the company delivers integrated solutions that protect, preserve, and enhance residential properties. Known for its commitment to customer safety, structural integrity, and energy efficiency, Smith and Sons Chimney continues to grow as a preferred partner for homeowners across the United States.

