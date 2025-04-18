In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, writes that while findings from the The European State of the Climate 2024 report align with its own solar analysis covering last year, differences in anomaly magnitude between the two datasets stem from the climatology periods used. The European State of the Climate 2024 report, jointly produced by Copernicus Climate Change (C3S) and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) using ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) data, has confirmed a year of extremes, with 2024 officially declared the warmest year on record ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...