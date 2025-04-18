DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Appointment to the Audit Committee

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Appointment to the Audit Committee 18-Apr-2025 / 10:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Appointment to the Audit Committee DATE: April 18, 2025 The Memberships of the Audit Committee have been changed and it was resolved that Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz be elected as the Member of the Audit Committee to replace Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza at our Bank's Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 17, 2025. The Audit Committee currently consists of Ebru Ogan Knottnerus and Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 383741 EQS News ID: 2120904 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

