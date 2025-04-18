DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Capital Increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Capital Increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. 18-Apr-2025 / 11:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Regarding the Capital Increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. DATE: April 18, 2025 At our Bank's Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 17, 2025, it was resolved to participate the capital increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S., with the shares corresponding to TRY 6.000.000.000 and authorize the Head Office to conduct any and all acts in this regard. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 383742 EQS News ID: 2120908 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 18, 2025 06:04 ET (10:04 GMT)