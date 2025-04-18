Anzeige
Freitag, 18.04.2025
Trumps Dekret beschleunigt Antimon-Boom - Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer für kritische Mineralien?!
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
17.04.25
10:23 Uhr
Dow Jones News
18.04.2025 12:39 Uhr
219 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Capital Increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S.

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Capital Increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Capital Increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. 
18-Apr-2025 / 11:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding the Capital Increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. 
DATE: April 18, 2025 
 
At our Bank's Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 17, 2025, it was resolved to participate the capital increase 
of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S., with the shares corresponding to TRY 6.000.000.000 and 
authorize the Head Office to conduct any and all acts in this regard. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  383742 
EQS News ID:  2120908 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2120908&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2025 06:04 ET (10:04 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
