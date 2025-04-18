In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China prices for Mono PERC wafers remained stable this week, with M10 and G12 wafers holding steady at $0. 147/pc (per piece) and $0. 210/pc, respectively. In contrast, FOB China prices for N-type wafers experienced a decline. N-type M10 wafers fell to $0. 157/pc, while G12 wafers dropped to $0. 199/pc, reflecting week-on-week decreases of 0. 63% and 1. 49%, respectively. The recent surge in end-user installation demand in China - driven by two solar ...

