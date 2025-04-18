The "Circulating Biomarkers Europe 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference focuses on the various classes of circulating biomarkers, Extracellular Vesicles (EVs), Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA), Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs), and Circulating RNAs and Oncoproteins.

The goal is a deep dive from a scientific perspective providing details of technologies, tools and biological investigations into these biomarker classes and frame into the big picture of how each of these classes provide insight onto different biological processes.

Agenda:

Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) for Liquid Biopsy Development

Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) for Liquid Biopsy Development

Emerging Companies in this Space: Technologies, Offerings

Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Biomarker and Diagnostic Potential

Tools Technologies for Isolation and Study of Circulating Biomarkers and EVs

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Development for Resource-Limited Settings Deployment

Speakers

Aurelien Bancaud, CNRS Research Director, LAAS-CNRS, Toulouse

CNRS Research Director, LAAS-CNRS, Toulouse Clotilde Costa Nogueira, Principal Investigator at Translational Medical Oncology group (Santiago Health Research Institute Foundation [IDIS] (Santiago de Compostela))

Principal Investigator at Translational Medical Oncology group (Santiago Health Research Institute Foundation [IDIS] (Santiago de Compostela)) Lorena Dieguez, Leader of the Medical Devices Research Group, INL- International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory

Leader of the Medical Devices Research Group, INL- International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory Valerie Taly, CNRS Research Director, Professor and Group leader Translational Research and Microfluidics, Universite Paris Cite -- Conference Chair

CNRS Research Director, Professor and Group leader Translational Research and Microfluidics, Universite Paris Cite -- Conference Chair Catherine Alix-Panabieres, Professor, University Medical Center of Montpellier, Director of the Laboratory Rare Human Circulating Cells and Liquid Biopsy

Professor, University Medical Center of Montpellier, Director of the Laboratory Rare Human Circulating Cells and Liquid Biopsy Danilo Tagle, Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS)

Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS) Maiwenn Kersaudy-Kerhoas, Professor, School of Engineering, Heriot-Watt University

Professor, School of Engineering, Heriot-Watt University Veronica Foisor, Gene Therapy Field Application Scientist, Unchained Labs

Gene Therapy Field Application Scientist, Unchained Labs Claudia Gartner, CEO, Microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

CEO, Microfluidic ChipShop GmbH Guillaume Gines, CNRS Researcher at ESPCI Paris/PSL

CNRS Researcher at ESPCI Paris/PSL Sven Kreutel, CEO, Particle Metrix, Inc. and Sales Director, Particle Metrix GmbH

