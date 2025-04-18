ReNew has inaugurated a 1. 3 GWp solar project in Rajasthan, India, using mostly in-house solar panels to supply power at INR 2. 18 ($0. 026)/kWh. The project spans 3,500 acres and is expected to generate 2,490 million units of electricity per year. From pv magazine India ReNew, a Nasdaq-listed decarbonization solutions company in India, has launched its 1. 3 GWp solar project in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan. The project was inaugurated by Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi and Bhajan Lal Sharma, the chief minister of Rajasthan. The project features ReNew solar panels, with 90% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...