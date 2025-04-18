The Blue Card: Sonia Goes to College: Holocaust Survivors Visit NY Universities Virtually and In-Person in Honor of Yom HaShoah

The Blue Card Partners with Campus Hillel Group to Bring Survivors and Students Together to Mark Holocaust Remembrance Day--Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025 - Thursday, Apr 24, 2025

As part of the Yom HaShoah commemorations honoring the victims of the Holocaust, students on the campuses of John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City College of New York, Baruch College, and Pace University, will meet and engage in a question and answer session with survivors Inge Auerbacher and Lillian Feintuch (appearing in person) and with Sonia Warshawski, via a newly developed portable hologram display provided by The Blue Card. The charity's mission is to help needy Holocaust survivors with critical financial, medical and emotional support.

The Blue Card aid recipients Auerbacher and Feintuch, who are also participants in the organization's Speakers Bureau, will share their experiences with students in Hillel, the world's largest Jewish campus organization. Additionally, The Blue Card is bringing its cutting-edge, interactive hologram box featuring the nonagenarian Warshawski, who survived some of the most horrific Nazi death camps. The voice-activated AI enables a question and answer dynamic that recreates a natural conversation, instantly sifting through 455 interview clips to find an appropriate response.

"At a time when Jewish college students are facing an exponential rise in antisemitic incidents on campus, talking to people who witnessed and experienced the unthinkable reinforces the importance of confronting bigotry and hatred," says The Blue Card Executive Director Masha Pearl. "The Yom HaShoah memorial day is a way to remember, learn and recommit to never again!"

Schedule

MONDAY, APRIL 21

Pace University, 12:10 PM - 1:10 PM

TUESDAY, APRIL 22

City College of New York 12:30-1:30pm

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23

John Jay College of Criminal Justice 1:30-2:30pm

THURSDAY, APRIL 24TH

Baruch College 12:30-1:30pm

ABOUT THE BLUE CARD

The Blue Card assists elderly Holocaust survivors nationwide struggling to take care of basic needs. Initially established in Nazi Germany in 1934 and re-established in the U.S. in 1939 to continue aiding refugees escaping from the Holocaust, the nonprofit works tirelessly to ensure that a population that experienced the unspeakable can live out their remaining years with dignity and respect. By providing direct financial, medical and emotional assistance to Holocaust survivors, they can afford to pay their rent, get adequate nutrition and receive necessary healthcare. The Blue Card not only helps survivors in need but looks to raise awareness and educate the public in general about the Holocaust and antisemitism.

