PI TECHNOLOGIES, LTD: Pi Protocol Selects Solana as Native Blockchain to Enable Cost-Efficient Stablecoin Adoption

Pi Protocol, the innovative new stablecoin venture led by Tether co-founder Reeve Collins, today announced the adoption of Solana (SOL) as its native blockchain network. This strategic decision positions Pi Protocol to leverage Solana's superior transaction speeds and lower costs for its USPi network token, while maintaining Ethereum (ETH) compatibility for its USP stablecoin.

Pi Protocol features a unique three-token architecture: the USP stablecoin (pegged to the US dollar), the USI yield token, and the USPi governance token. The USP stablecoin is backed by tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) including money market funds, US Treasuries, and insurance assets. The USI yield token captures and maximises returns generated from the underlying collateralised assets and the USPi token governs the protocol.

"Solana provides the ideal infrastructure for programmable capital," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Pi Protocol. "We can give users immediate access to yield as well as our USP stablecoin backed by institutional-grade real-world assets. By extending USP across both ETH and SOL networks, we can tap into Ethereum's established ecosystem and liquidity, as well as Solana's performance advantages."

Pi Protocol's USPi governance token and USI yield token will be built on Solana, while the USP stablecoin will operate across both Ethereum and Solana networks via a proprietary in-house ETH-SOL bridge. This software will contain custom smart contracts and middleware functionality, ensuring seamless integration with enhanced compliance and cross-chain fund visibility. This architecture creates a foundation for future expansion to additional blockchains beyond Ethereum and Solana such as Cardano, Polkadot, Stellar, Sui and The Open Network (TON).

"Stablecoins are no longer just a dollar-pegged utility, they're evolving into dynamic assets that reward users directly, leveraging DeFi and on-chain RWAs to deliver value that was unimaginable a decade ago," said Reeve Collins, co-founder of Pi Protocol and co-founder of Tether. "With Solana's infrastructure, we're delivering a decentralised stablecoin ecosystem that combines the security of real-world asset backing with the performance needed for mainstream financial applications."

The choice to build on Solana aligns with broader market trends toward faster, more cost-efficient blockchain infrastructure. Solana currently processes nearly 100 million transactions daily at an average cost of just $0.00025 per transaction, compared to Ethereum's higher fees exceeding one dollar per transaction. Solana can process more than 2,600 transactions per second (TPS), while Ethereum currently handles around 15 TPS. This speed makes Solana one of the fastest blockchain networks, allowing it to offer lower fees and better scalability.

Ethereum remains the dominant stablecoin network, however, with approximately $122 billion in circulation (over half the $233 billion total market). Launched in 2020, five years after Ethereum, Solana has emerged as the third most popular stablecoin network with roughly $13 billion, according to DeFiLlama.com

Pi Protocol's aims to position USP within the top blockchain ecosystems for decentralised finance (DeFi) activities. Currently, the total value locked (TVL) in DeFi exceeds $90 billion, with RWA representing $20 billion. Ethereum leads with $55 billion in DeFi activity, while Solana's $7 billion places it third behind Bitcoin's $8 billion.

About Pi Protocol

Pi Protocol is a decentralised finance (DeFi) infrastructure to collateralise and monetise blockchain based yield-bearing real world assets (RWA) via issuance of USP stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar. Its governance will be driven and conducted by holders of its USPi network token.

