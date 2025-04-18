Publication of the Preparatory Documents

Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) will be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. at 28 George V, 28 avenue George V, 75008 Paris.

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires) n°32 of March 14, 2025. It contains the agenda and draft resolutions as approved by the Board of Directors.

The notice of meeting was published in the BALO and JAL (Journal d'Annonces Légales) on Friday, April 18, 2025.

The convening brochure (including the voting form) will be sent to the registered shareholders from April 18, 2025, and made available on the Group's website.

All the documents related to 2025 Annual General Meeting are available in the Shareholder Area of the Group's website: (https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/annual-general-meeting) in accordance with laws and regulations in force. We will regularly update this page with the information required.

The SEB S.A. 2025 Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live and delayed on the Company's website, www.groupeseb.com, unless technical reasons make it impossible or disrupt the broadcast.

Next key dates 2025

24 April after market closes Q1 2025 sales and financial data 20 May 2:30 p.m. Annual General Meeting 23 July after market closes H1 2025 sales and results 23 October after market closes 9M 2025 sales and financial data

You can also find us at www.groupeseb.com

World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.3bn in 2024 and has more than 32,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250418811898/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and IR Dept

Raphaël Hoffstetter

Guillaume Baron

comfin@groupeseb.com

Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Department

Cathy Pianon

Florence Candianides

Marie Leroy

presse@groupeseb.com

Tel. 33 (0) 6 79 53 21 03

Tel. 33 (0) 6 88 20 98 60

Tel. 33 (0) 6 76 98 87 53

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70