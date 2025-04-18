Tomorrowland Brasil 2025 General Sale in Full Swing -- Exclusive Cashback for Bybit Cardholders

DUBAI, UAE, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, highlights that general ticket sales for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025 are currently ongoing, with exclusive benefit available to Bybit Card and Bybit Pay eligible users such as 20% cashback.

The Bybit Card is designed for global use and supports both fiat currencies-ARS, BRL, EUR, USD-and a wide selection of cryptocurrencies. Integrated with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, it offers users up to 10% cashback on everyday purchases, 8% APR through Auto-Savings, free worldwide delivery, and $100 in monthly ATM withdrawals at no cost-without any annual fees.

Returning to the vibrant setting of Parque Maeda in Itu, São Paulo, Tomorrowland Brasil 2025 will take place from October 12 to 14, promising three days of music, imagination, and cultural exchange. Famed for its theatrical stages, global audience, and meticulously curated lineup, Tomorrowland is more than a festival-it's a world of its own. With each edition, it transforms into a breathtaking playground of light, sound, and storytelling, drawing music lovers from over 100 countries to celebrate unity through electronic music.

This year's Brazilian edition will feature performances from some of the world's most sought-after artists, including David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Vintage Culture, Mind Against, Steve Aoki, James Hype, Alesso, Nervo, and I Hate Models. Special acts include Alok's "Something Else" concept, ANNA b2b Vintage Culture, and a powerful b2b set from Matisse & Sadko and Third Party. With more names still to be revealed, the event is shaping up to be one of the strongest editions yet.

"Tomorrowland Brasil is one of those rare experiences that transcends music-it creates lasting memories and connects people from every walk of life," said Joan Han, Head of Payment business unit at Bybit. "We're proud to support this global celebration by offering our users exclusive benefits that make it easier to be part of something truly unforgettable."

Tomorrowland Brasil continues to be a beacon of creativity, community, and connection, standing at the intersection of music, technology, and art.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About TOMORROWLAND BRASIL

Tomorrowland Brasil 2025 will take place on October 10-12 in the beautiful festival area of Parque Maeda in Itu, a municipality in São Paulo. The festival will revolve around the mesmerizing 'LIFE' theme, set against the backdrop of Brazil's enchanting natural beauty. A story set in the mythical realm of Silvyra, it's a world unto its own, filled with creatures, plant life, and people living in harmony, each with their own stories, with the diversity of Silvyra's lush nature represented in the spectacular 'LIFE' Mainstage. Offering the ultimate escape from the city during three days of bliss, guests will be treated to breathtaking performances by more than 150 of the world's finest electronic artists across 6 mesmerizing stages.

The first two festival editions of Tomorrowland Brasil took place in 2015 and 2016 in the beautiful festival area of Parque Maeda in Itu, São Paulo. After years of dreaming of a return, Tomorrowland finally headed back to Brazil in 2023, becoming a yearly highlight once again.

Tomorrowland Brasil 2025

October 10-12, 2025

Parque Maeda, Itu

brasil.tomorrowland.com

