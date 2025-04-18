Anzeige
Trumps Dekret beschleunigt Antimon-Boom - Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer für kritische Mineralien?!


WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
17.04.25
17:36 Uhr
67,16 Euro
-0,14
-0,21 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,2267,5017.04.
67,2267,5017.04.
18.04.2025 14:38 Uhr
Henkel: A Greener Partnership

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 18, 2025 / Henkel has deepened its commitment to sustainability through an ongoing partnership with the Mill River Park Collaborative in Stamford, CT

Henkel continues to deepen its commitment to environmental stewardship through an ongoing partnership with the Mill River Park Collaborative in Stamford, CT. This engaging partnership sees Henkel employees actively participating in sustainability initiatives and park revitalization projects, fostering a stronger connection between the company and the local community.

Since 2021, Henkel and Mill River Park Collaborative, the nonprofit dedicated to creating and sustaining the park, have partnered to provide children with programming through Henkel Researchers' World, a global education initiative designed to ignite a passion for science. To date, Henkel has reached over 7,000 children in the greater Stamford area through its dedicated classroom in the Whittingham Discovery Center in Mill River Park, including 4th grade classes in the city.

In addition to Henkel Researchers World, the company's support of the park encompasses employee volunteerism and other programs throughout the year. Most recently, Henkel announced the establishment of the Henkel Welcoming Garden at the park, a place to gather, relax, play, learn and connect with nature.

"Henkel employees regularly enjoy volunteer activities such as planting bulbs or park cleanup and beautification, and bring their friends and family to enjoy the beautiful spaces and exciting activities that the park has to offer," said Phil Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President Henkel Consumer Brands, North America. "Henkel is a proud member of the Stamford community, and we appreciate the opportunity to show support and gratitude to our local partners and neighbors now and for many years to come."

Watch the video to learn more about Henkel and Mill River Park Collaborative's partnership

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
