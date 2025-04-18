Henkel: A Greener Partnership

Henkel has deepened its commitment to sustainability through an ongoing partnership with the Mill River Park Collaborative in Stamford, CT

Henkel continues to deepen its commitment to environmental stewardship through an ongoing partnership with the Mill River Park Collaborative in Stamford, CT. This engaging partnership sees Henkel employees actively participating in sustainability initiatives and park revitalization projects, fostering a stronger connection between the company and the local community.

Since 2021, Henkel and Mill River Park Collaborative, the nonprofit dedicated to creating and sustaining the park, have partnered to provide children with programming through Henkel Researchers' World, a global education initiative designed to ignite a passion for science. To date, Henkel has reached over 7,000 children in the greater Stamford area through its dedicated classroom in the Whittingham Discovery Center in Mill River Park, including 4th grade classes in the city.

In addition to Henkel Researchers World, the company's support of the park encompasses employee volunteerism and other programs throughout the year. Most recently, Henkel announced the establishment of the Henkel Welcoming Garden at the park, a place to gather, relax, play, learn and connect with nature.

"Henkel employees regularly enjoy volunteer activities such as planting bulbs or park cleanup and beautification, and bring their friends and family to enjoy the beautiful spaces and exciting activities that the park has to offer," said Phil Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President Henkel Consumer Brands, North America. "Henkel is a proud member of the Stamford community, and we appreciate the opportunity to show support and gratitude to our local partners and neighbors now and for many years to come."

