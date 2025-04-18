In our latest blog post, Cascale CEO Colin Browne unveils our refined strategy for accelerating collective action across the consumer goods industry. He shares key insights into our renewed focus on driving measurable impact through two strategic pillars: tackling climate change and supporting decent work for all. From the Industry Decarbonization Roadmap to Better Buying, Browne outlines how Cascale is aligning its members around shared priorities, practical tools, and measurable outcomes to create lasting change.

Read the full blog, titled: Focused Impact: Cascale's Path to 2030

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire