Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2025) - Realmo, an emerging commercial real estate intelligence platform, today announced the significant expansion of its property database to include eight additional U.S. states: Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Washington, and Wyoming. This expansion leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to classify, enhance, and optimize commercial property listings, delivering unprecedented market insights to investors, brokers, and property owners.

The newly added regions represent diverse commercial real estate markets with varying growth patterns. Realmo's AI algorithms automatically categorize properties by type, analyze market conditions, and enhance listing quality with additional data points.

"Our expansion into these eight strategic markets represents a milestone in our mission to bring complete transparency to the U.S. commercial real estate landscape," said Lucie Chavez, CMO of Realmo. "By applying our AI classification system to these diverse markets, we're not just adding more properties - we're providing deeper, more actionable intelligence that wasn't previously available in these regions."

Industry Impact

This expansion comes at a pivotal time for commercial real estate, as investors increasingly seek data-driven insights to navigate market uncertainties. Realmo makes it easier with its reliable data and AI-powered approach that addresses a critical gap in the industry by standardizing information across disparate markets.

The platform's intelligent system is capable of organizing properties based on over 60 business categories, allowing users to quickly analyze market saturation, competition levels, and potential opportunities. This technology is particularly valuable in emerging and secondary markets like those in the newly added states, where comprehensive commercial real estate data has traditionally been difficult to obtain.

About Realmo

Founded in May 2024, Realmo is a commercial real estate intelligence platform that emerged from the vision of passionate industry experts with extensive commercial real estate experience. The team wanted to use what they knew about real estate to come up with ways for stakeholders to make the most of properties in a trustworthy, effective, and responsible manner.

At Realmo, we harness the power of data, AI, and location intelligence to revolutionize commercial real estate decision-making. Our platform provides precise property evaluations, rent and price discovery, and best-use assessments for commercial properties across the United States.

By analyzing over 9 million properties, demographic insights, and market saturation levels across 60 business categories, we help property owners, investors, and business operators.

With advanced AI modeling and predictive analytics, Realmo identifies the best use of any property, highlights demand and supply gaps, and provides actionable recommendations-whether you're looking to buy, sell, lease, or develop.

Through our interactive map-based platform, users can explore location-specific insights, including population density, competition analysis, and what may happen down the road.

