Weber Facial Plastic Surgery: Dr. Stephen Weber Pioneers Safer, More Comfortable Approach to Facial Cosmetic Surgery With Exclusive In-Office Sedation

A Game-Changing Alternative to General Anesthesia

Dr. Stephen Weber is transforming the surgical experience with his exclusive in-office sedation technique, offering patients a safer, more comfortable and more cost-effective alternative to general anesthesia.

Through years of refinement, Dr. Weber has created a pill-based sedation method that is combined with a specialized, dilute lidocaine numbing solution. This combination ensures patients remain relaxed and pain-free throughout their procedures while avoiding the risks, discomfort, expense and prolonged recovery commonly associated with general anesthesia and other deeper anesthesia techniques.

While Dr. Weber's groundbreaking technique is highly effective for facelifts , neck lifts, liposuction, cheek and chin implants, eyelid surgery, facial implants, fat transfer and ear pinning surgery, it is not suitable for more invasive procedures such as brow lifts or rhinoplasty, which still require traditional anesthesia in a surgical setting. In addition, Dr. Weber maintains ambulatory surgery center and local hospital privileges to accommodate surgery for patients that prefer the traditional general anesthetic approach to his portfolio of facial cosmetic surgery procedures.

Convenience, Cost Savings, and Faster Recovery

By performing procedures in his state-of-the-art office surgery suite, Dr. Weber eliminates the need for a separate ambulatory surgical center, reducing risk, cost and logistical challenges for his patients. Traditional hospital-based surgeries often require additional fees, extended recovery times and unpleasant side effects such as nausea and grogginess from general anesthesia. Dr. Weber's in-office oral sedation technique removes these concerns, offering a streamlined, personalized and more convenient experience.

"Patients love the fact that they can undergo procedures like facelift, neck lift, facial implant procedures, and eyelid surgery in a familiar, private setting," says Dr. Weber." They wake up feeling refreshed, without the hangover effect that general anesthesia can cause."

Dr. Stephen Weber Recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2025

Dr. Stephen Weber, a distinguished Facial Plastic Surgeon, is honored as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2025 , a prestigious recognition awarded to the nation's most respected physicians. This accolade highlights Dr. Weber's unwavering commitment to excellence in facial plastic surgery, patient care and surgical innovation. With extensive training and over 15 years of experience, he has earned a reputation for delivering outstanding aesthetic results and pioneering advanced surgical techniques. This and more sets Dr. Stephen Weber apart as a premier cosmetic surgeon, serving patients both from within Denver and abroad.

The Future of Facial Surgery in Colorado

Dr. Weber's commitment to patient safety and comfort has led to a growing number of patients choosing in-office sedation for their procedures. Currently, over 95% of his surgical patients opt for this approach, drawn to its numerous benefits, including:

Increased safety - Avoiding general anesthesia significantly reduces risks and side effects.

Unmatched comfort - A specialized sedation and numbing technique ensures a relaxed experience.

Lower costs - No need for additional surgical center and anesthesiologist fees.

Faster, easier recovery - No anesthesia-related nausea or grogginess post-surgery.

Greater convenience - Most facial procedures can be performed in Dr. Weber's state-of-the-art office.

Dr. Weber is one of only a handful of board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeons worldwide to offer this level of in-office surgical care and is the only Facial Plastic Surgeon in Colorado doing so. Patients say his innovative approach has redefined their comfort, safety and accessibility, making facial cosmetic surgery more convenient than ever.

